The automotive giant is building a new factory Japanese company Honda is considering investing C$18.4 billion in building an electric vehicle factory in Canada, Nikkei Asia reported. Monday, January 8, 2024 | 13:36

A Japanese newspaper reported that Honda is considering building vehicle and battery factories to remain at the top of the electric vehicle (EV) market.

It is added that Honda is considering several locations, including the existing factory in Alliston, in the province of Ontario, and the potential investment could be realized by the end of the year, Canadian Public Service CTV reported.



A spokesman for Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne did not confirm whether there were talks between the Canadian government and the Japanese company.



In a press release, the Minister stated that the announcement of Honda's potential investment "is a sign of Canada's improving reputation in environmental protection and that it is among the global leaders when it comes to EVs."



Nikkei says Canada's abundance of renewable energy sources is one of the reasons Honda is considering this North American country, and in December the federal government mandated that all passenger vehicles sold be electric by 2035.