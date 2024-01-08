Business & Economy Mali on Expo 2027: "A 14 billion investment" Finance Minister Siniša Mali said that the EXPO is a chance to continue our growth and development. Source: B92 Monday, January 8, 2024 | 13:28 Tweet Share

"Our deadline to hand over the keys to the EXPO participants is December 1, 2026. I invite the citizens of Serbia, when they pass by the ring road, to take a look - the works are already underway. We are the hosts of the world's largest manifestation in 2027. We have defeated the world's largest countries, which was our president’s wish that under the umbrella of EXPO in 2027, we make a quantum leap when it comes to economy, tourism, infrastructure," reported Minister Mali.



He stated that in the coming years, we will work with all the countries of the world, and we will have the opportunity to improve trade and Serbia in general.



"Let's all just imagine what Serbia will be like if we manage to finish all this and do it by 2027," Mali said.



As he says, all the countries of the world are fighting to host such an event.

He adds that it is a great honor and an economic engine for a country and region.



The Minister of Finance recently pointed out that Expo 27 will be the biggest construction project in this part of Europe.



Serbia will host more than 120 countries. All of them will come to Belgrade to introduce themselves, which will be an opportunity to discuss cooperation, the economy, and new jobs.



"The Expo is the most important event in the last few decades. Serbia received the largest number of votes, which is a confirmation of everything we did. In 2012, we were on the verge of bankruptcy, and 15 years later we will be the center of the world. More than three million people will come", said Minister Mali.

"In those three months, we will have three million visitors. As the president said, we are measuring everything until 2027. We will use the Expo and go one step further. We see it as a new development opportunity. Just as Roosevelt launched the New Deal, we plan to invest from 12 to 14 billion euros in this entire project. We will invest not only in the capital but in the whole of Serbia," Mali added.



In a strong competition in Paris, Serbia defeated Argentina, Minnesota, Thailand and Malaga, Spain, thus winning the Expo 2027 world exhibition in our country.



The organization of this manifestation will mean an inflow of money for our country, investments that will be returned many times over, spilling over into the hospitality industry, tourism, hotel industry, new jobs, and an increase in earnings in those branches. Consequently, it will mean greater economic growth and a stronger, stronger economy.



The specialized exhibition "BELGRADE EXPO 2027/EXPO BELGRADE 2027" with the theme "Play for Humanity – Sport and Music for All"/"Play for Humanity – Sport and Music for All" will be held in Belgrade from May 15 to August 15, 2027.



The specialized exhibition "Expo 2027" will be held next to the National Stadium in Surčin.