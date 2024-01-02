Business & Economy Vučić: Expo is an opportunity for us; Mali: I should have learned by now: no vacation Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić posted on Instagram. Source: B92.net Friday, January 5, 2024 | 14:02 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

He met with the Minister of Finance Sinisa Mali and said in his address: "Today is January 5 and Sinisa returned from Kopaonik after a long vacation, determined to continue looking for non-working days..."



"What is much more important, with this joke and remark of mine, is that we gathered to work additionally on the articles we started working on back in December, because the Expo is an opportunity of all opportunities, a chance of all chances and an opportunity for change people of Serbia and this is not a question of development, infrastructure in the New Belgrade and Srucin, part of the municipality of one billion and 700, this is a question of ten times greater investments for the whole country from the Pčinj and Jablanica districts to the North Bačka and West Bačka districts. This is something that will change every region. From investing in digitalization, new computers, new DATA centers, investing in artificial intelligence, investing in many new highways, we are building 12 highways, we will build more schools and hospitals," announced the President of Serbia.



"Investments must be incomparably greater, and for that we are now looking for new sources of financing, without increasing either the public debt in relation to GDP or the deficit. We are bringing these plans around Saint John, on January 20 we will present them to our public. Regarding salaries and pensions and the amount of pensions, in just a year and a half, the average will be 1,000 euros. These are great things, rejoice people, have hope, because we want to change the face of Serbia in the next four years. I hope that with your support. we will succeed in that. Happy New Year and the upcoming Christmas holidays," Vučić added.

Mali: I should have learned by now that there is no rest with President Vučić, even during holidays

"I should have learned by now that there is no rest with President Vučić, even during the holidays," Finance Minister Sinisa Mali wrote on the occasion of the President of Serbia's Instagram post.



"We joke a little and in a good spirit we continue to make plans for new projects and further development of our country," announced Mali.