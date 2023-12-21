Business & Economy One road connects two border crossings: Vučić on a tour of the works PHOTO/VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visits the works on the construction of the "Smile of Vojvodina" expressway. Source: B92.net Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 11:11 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bs

The first works on the construction of the ''Smile of Vojvodina'' expressway began in mid-December.



The "Smile of Vojvodina" highway will be about 186 kilometers long and will take about 50 minutes from Bački Breg to Vrbas, and one hour and ten minutes from Vrbas to Srpska Crnja.



The expressway is designed for a speed of 100 kilometers per hour.



On the part of the route, from Sombor to Kikinda, the construction of 46 bridges (over canals and road passages), 34 overpasses, five underpasses and 35 culverts is planned.



The construction of 12 interchanges is planned on the expressway route: Sombor, Kljajićevo, Sivac, Crvenka, Kula, Vrbas Zapad, Vrbas Sever, Vrbas East, Vrbas E75, Srbobran Sever, Turija and Kikinda East. The construction of 13 surface roundabouts is also planned. The Minister of Construction, Goran Vesić, said earlier that this expressway is not only important for Serbia and our citizens, but also for Hungarians and Romanians, since it will be connected to the network of Hungarian and Romanian highways and roads.



Vesić said that with the recategorization and expansion of the Bački Breg border crossing and the completion of the highway on the Hungarian side, we will be connected to the highway Budapest - Pécs near Mohács.