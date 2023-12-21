Business & Economy The first solar panel factory in Serbia started working In Velika Plana, the first factory for the production of solar panels in Serbia began to operate, with an annual capacity of more than 100 megawatts. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 21, 2023 | 18:43 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/lalanta71

Production was started by the company "Domi Eko Solar".



It is the first factory for the production of photovoltaic panels in the country, writes "Balkan Green Energy News".



The director and owner of the company, Dragan Rajović, said that they will produce two types of panels, 450 kW which are intended for consumers and citizens and the economy, and 550 kW which are intended for solar power plants of higher capacity.



The Italian company Ecoprogetti recently delivered a production line, which after trial work started serial production.



"The capacity of the factory is 100 MW on an annual basis, and it is planned to be reached by the middle of next year, and the investment is estimated at three million euros in production equipment alone," said Rajović.



Project manager Vladimir Dimitrijević said that the production line is semi-automatic and has ten operators in one shift, and the plan is to employ a total of 45 workers in three shifts.



According to Dimitrijević, the production line is designed so that the capacity can easily be increased from 100 MW to 200 or 300 MW, and the plan is to sell the panels wholesale in Serbia and the EU, but also to open retail stores in the country.