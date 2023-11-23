Business & Economy A new expressway is being built. Vučić: Finances better than ever PHOTO/VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attended the marking of the beginning of works on the construction of the Slepčević-Badovinci high-speed road. Source: Tanjug, B92.net Monday, November 27, 2023 | 14:14 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

"I'm happy that Srem and Mačva are getting important communication. Do you know what this means for this region? We just have to start building the road towards Tekeris," said Vučić.



He said that they are thinking about launching other different projects, and he was also interested in how the works and preparations for the construction of other high-speed roads in Serbia are progressing.



"We will start working on the road to Tekeriš", said Vučić and pointed out that this road direction will mean a lot for the daily life of citizens from these parts.



He said that the route he is traveling today must be completed on time. It is said that 90 percent of land expropriation has been completed. He requested that Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina join forces in the issue of railway modernization. "Bijeljina will be reached from Belgrade in an hour and 15 minutes. In order for people to be able to move faster, then Bijeljina will be more connected to Belgrade than to any other city. We will continue to Brcko and Banja Luka. Then, we will have to see about the road for Tuzla and Sarajevo," said Vučić.



"I hope that we will manage to open those border crossings as widely as possible," he added. Vučić spoke about the state of public finances. "Finances are in a very good condition, better than ever. The public debt rate is lower than in 90 percent of the EU countries. In France it is 120 percent of GDP, in Germany it is 77 percent. That speaks volumes, especially considering the fact that when became Prime Minister back in 2014, the public debt rate was 79 percent, and today it is 51 percent. We have huge liquidity, 5 billion euros in the account," he said.



He pointed out that today Serbia is at a record level as far as employment is concerned and that almost 550,000 more people are employed than 11 years ago.

From Bogatić to the border with Bosnia-Herzegovina, five bridges are planned that will bridge local roads, smaller watercourses and canals, as well as four roundabouts and four lanes, according to the website of JP "Roads of Serbia".



The road on this section includes the cadastral parcels of Dublje, Klenje and Badovinci in the territory of the municipality of Bogatić and Zmijnjak in the territory of the town of Šabac. It will be possible to move at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour with a cross section of two physically separate road lanes, with two traffic lanes.



The construction of the first B state road Slepčević - Badovinci border crossing will directly contribute to the faster development of the covered part of the region of Western Serbia and the local self-government units that are directly connected to this corridor, primarily to their traffic and economic integration with Corridor 10 and the highway network in Serbia.

The Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Goran Vesić, signed the contract for the construction of this road two weeks ago.



"This road, 15.3 kilometers long, is a continuation of the high-speed road from Šabac to Loznica, which is under construction and will be completed by the end of next year. This way, we will connect the two border crossings between Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina - Šepak and Pavlovića Bridge with high-speed roads." said Vesić earlier and added that Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska will be even better connected with Serbia.



He then stated that a contract was signed with the Azerbaijani company "Azvirt", which will work with Serbian partners.



As part of this project, on October 14 this year, the highway from Ruma to Šabac with a bridge over the Sava River, 24.6 kilometers in length, was put into traffic.