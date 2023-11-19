Business & Economy Vučić confirmed: It has already been signed - Agreements 311 million € worth President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced that we will have huge investments in the arms industry. Source: B92.net Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 18:24 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/bs

"Today I spoke with the Minister of Finance and the Prime Minister and in accordance with what we talked about with the IMF, we will make huge investments in dedicated industry, but it will not be 'throwing money down the well', but we will also invest in new factories and in additional equipment. We'll also consider the Momo Stanojlović institute," Vučić said during a tour of newly acquired weapons and military equipment, including 11 Mi-35P combat helicopters that Serbia acquired from Cyprus, as well as two Airbus CASA C-295 transport aircraft.



He added that rockets and cannon ammunition have arrived in Serbia and that the investments are large even without raising the public debt.



Regarding the large contract for the arms industry that he previously announced, he informed that the agreement has already been signed but that he could not give details yet except that it is not an African country. Certainly, the agreements in question are 311 million € worth.



"I can't say yet, because I'm waiting for their parliament and their president to go through the procedures," said Vučić. When it comes to the allegation that 48 howitzers are being bought, he stated that 48 howitzers of 155 millimeters defend an entire country.



"Just to keep in mind, it is a huge order. But there are other things, we are also talking with other countries. Everyone would like a lot of things from Serbia, just as we also want to bring and get equipment from abroad. When you sign contracts for over € 300 million or at € 105 million, such as the value of exports to Cyprus, then we are talking about huge jobs, with the fact that then we have to deliver everything on time, which is not easy. This means that we will have to drastically increase our capacities," said Vučić.



He stated that investments in the Serbian Armed Forces and the purchase of weapons will continue, but that this will not threaten the country's financial stability.



"We are buying and we will continue to buy. And we will not threaten the financial stability of the country in any way. On the contrary, the country will progress, the economy of the country will progress. Everything will progress, and there will be many, many more things like this," said Vučić.



According to him, this year was a record year in terms of investment in the Serbian Army.