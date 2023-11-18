Business & Economy Zaječar got a new stadium "Kraljevica"; Vučić: "This is just the beginning" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić visited the newly built "Kraljevica" stadium in Zaječar today. Source: B92.net Sunday, November 19, 2023 | 13:43 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NEMANJA JOVANOVIĆ/ nr

When asked if Serbia will become a football country after all these stadiums, Vučić pointed out that football is the most famous sport in our country, but that Serbia is better in every other discipline except football.



"I am grateful to President Čeferin, he helps the development of football a lot, especially here," said Vučić and added that Croats are well ahead of us in this regard.



Regarding investments in sports infrastructure, Vučić said that "this is just the beginning".



According to him, more roads were built than ever in the history of Zajecar.



"Two schools have been built, we will also need a high school center, but that costs a lot. A digital mammogram is also coming in November or December, which I think is important, for all women and those who live in Zaječar. At least 40 million is needed for that. We really gave our best," said Vučić.

FOTO TANJUG/ NEMANJA JOVANOVIĆ/ nr

"For us, Zaječar, Sombor, Požarevac, Vranje are priorities. We always negotiate with investors so that they come here first," he said and added that Zaječar is on the list of the Clean Serbia project, as far as the sewage problem is concerned.



He said that Eastern Serbia is the jewel of the whole of Serbia. "Investments are growing at the speed of lightning. The budgets of neighboring countries are two times smaller than what we have in our account now," Vučić said, adding that he never talked about salary and pension increases because of the election. He emphasized that Serbia is not only Belgrade and that it will never be.



He announced that Belgrade and Niš as well as other cities will soon get "beautiful stadiums" and that the National Stadium will be one of the most beautiful stadiums in Europe and the world.

The stadium is located within the Sports and Recreational Complex and is one of three, along with Leskovac and Loznica, which were built in accordance with the highest UEFA standards.



The capacity of the stadium is 8,168 seats, and the entire project cost 3.3 billion dinars. According to earlier announcements, Vučić is visiting the stadium in the company of the president of the European Football Union (UEFA), Aleksander Čeferin, and then they will head together to Leskovac, where Serbia will welcome Bulgaria from 3 p.m. in the decisive match for placement at EURO 2024.



Let us remind you that yesterday Vučić opened the "Lagator" stadium in Loznica. The construction and equipping of the Loznica stadium, which has two levels of stands, cost about 30 million euros. It can accommodate slightly more than 8,000 visitors.