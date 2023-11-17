Business & Economy New stadium in Loznica; Vučić: "We still need to invest in Banja Koviljača" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić visited Loznica today. He visited the final works on the renovation of the Hotel Podrinje and the newly built stadium Lagator Source: Tanjug, B92.net Saturday, November 18, 2023 | 14:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIĆ/ nr

After visiting the finishing works at the "Podrinje" hotel, Vučić also visited the newly built "Lagator" stadium in Loznica.



The construction and equipping of the Loznica stadium, which has two levels of stands, cost about 30 million euros. It can accommodate slightly more than 8,000 visitors.



Vučić said that the stadium in Loznica, as well as those in Zaječar and Leskovac, were built according to the highest standards of the European football organization UEFA.



When asked why the stadium was not opened in February, Vučić said that there were problems with the grass because it is a hybrid, so one part was not according to the UEFA standards.



"UEFA came whenever it was necessary to improve something and pointed it out, whether it was toilets or boxes for visiting fans. Now all three new stadiums in Serbia - in Loznica, Leskovac and Zaječar - have been completed according to the highest standards UEFA," said Vučić.

As he assessed, a delay of two, three or four months is not too much of a problem, when you take into account that, as he says, others were 40 years late with the construction of the stadium.



Vučić also announced investments in other stadiums in Serbia, such as those in Niš and Kragujevac. As he said, about 80 million euros should be invested in the new Cair. The first match at the new stadium in Loznica will be played today at 5 p.m. between the local football clubs Loznica and Vrelo. A day later, on Sunday, the A national team of Serbia will play a match with Bulgaria in the qualifiers for next summer's European Championship in Germany.



"It seems that you can fly when you go to a stadium like this," he declared.

Vučić visited the finishing works at the "Podrinje" hotel

"The Koviljača spa is the fifth spa that people come to in Serbia. The whole spa is beautiful, but we still need to invest," Vučić said during a visit to the hotel. He pointed out that they employed 50 people in the hotel.



He stated that the most visited spas are Vrnjačka spa and Sokobanja, followed by Lukovska and Prolom spas, then Vrdnik and Koviljača spas. Sokobanja has a huge growth, added Vučić. He pointed out that about 50 people work in the "Podrinje" hotel, and soon more than 2,000 people will work in the Mint factory.



"A total of 1,827 people work in the hotel and factory. The former giant Viskoza used to employ, some say, 11,000 people. We should thank our Chinese friends for renovating the hotel," said Vučić.



He pointed out that the new stadium in Loznica will also help more people start to return to that part of Serbia, since many people from Loznica and Sabac regions have gone abroad. He added that Koviljača Spa records a large number of overnight stays and is visited by many people, but that this could also be improved.



"Today, the spa has around 205-210 thousand tourists annually. Those who seek treatment come regularly, but I believe that with the increase of its capacity, the spa can accommodate twice as many visitors," Vučić said.



The hotel is located on the edge of the Podrinje region in one of the most beautiful spas in Serbia, and the Minister of Tourism Husein Memić and representatives of the local government are on the tour with President Vučić. It is a four-story building with an area of 4,700 square meters.



The hotel includes 43 modernly equipped single and double rooms, as well as a meeting and conference hall, a game room, a restaurant and a cafe-bar. It also has spa facilities, steam bath, Finnish sauna, salt room, swimming pool.



Hotel "Podrinje" was bought by the company "Long Glory Trading Limited" from Hong Kong in 2019 for 109 million dinars, i.e. slightly less than one million euros.