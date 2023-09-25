Business & Economy Vučić at the opening of Prokop: It'll have a direct connection with the highway VIDEO President Vučić congratulated the people of Belgrade on the Liberation Day and said that Belgrade got a beautiful railway station on the great day for the city. Source: B92.net Friday, October 20, 2023 | 19:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, congratulated the people of Belgrade on the Liberation Day of Belgrade tonight and pointed out that Belgrade got a beautiful railway station on that valuable day for the city.

"As if you are not in Belgrade"

"Our predecessors had other interests and other dreams. While you are dreaming about what you will do for people, they were thinking mostly about what they will do for themselves. But I will not say anything bad about anyone today, it's just not the moment, nor the time", Vucic said.



"I want to congratulate the citizens of Belgrade on the day the city was liberated from fascism, it is a great day, the president said. Today, October 20, we are opening a building in honor of Belgrade, the freedom of Belgrade and in honor of our freedom-loving city," said Vučić and pointed out that there are 6,250 square meters of the station building, which, as he says, is the pride of every citizen of our country.



The president pointed out that Belgrade and Serbia will be completely different when the first metro line opens in 2028.



"Additional parking spaces will be needed, in addition to the garage... because Telekom, Dunav osiguranje and all others will have buildings here. This is becoming the new center of the city, everyone will want to be there, because everything will be in one place", said Vučić and congratulated everyone who participated in the project of the new station building.



He emphasized that it is important for people to see results.



"We had the opportunity to make bold decisions, because there was no torture in coalitions and cohabitations", said Vučić.



When asked if there might be projects that will be suspended in Serbia due to the situation in the world, he said that no one can guarantee that, because there are more and more problems at the global level.



"Siniša (Minister Mali) is always more optimistic when it comes to finances. The situation in the world is getting more and more difficult. There is a great demand for our weapons and ammunition. Every day, there are more and more problems in the world. You cannot live normally if you have a recession in Germany," said the president during a tour of the new building.



He reminded that the IMF and the World Bank forecast a growth of three percent for Serbia in 2024, and then 3.8 percent, while they expect a growth of 0.4 to 0.8 percent for Europe.



"We are rapidly approaching the results of countries that are much more developed than us. No one can predict what the situation will be in the world," said Vučić.



He added that the station in Prokop is now as beautiful as the station in Berlin, only a little smaller, but no less beautiful. "It is important that we continue to dream and make our dreams true," said Vučić.



"With the railway station, Belgrade Waterfront, everything that has been done, from 2028 when the first metro line opens, Belgrade will be a completely different city, it will be a different country," said the President of Serbia while visiting the new station building.



"In 2001, it stopped completely, so after that we started with a loan of 25 million, but I told Prokop that we would not give up. Then we invested 160.2 million euros in total and an additional 15 million euros for this station building," Vučić said during the tour.



Vučić said that he heard people say: "When you pass by, it's like you're not in Belgrade," referring to the magnificence of the new building. "The Prokop station will have a direct connection to the highway, that is very important," stated Vučić.



"We have new plans for BIP's building," he added.



"We will have a train that goes towards the Fair and which we will cross with other lines. Connecting with the subway means a completely different country. The problem is the parking space that we have to solve," he pointed out. As he pointed out, people today underestimate everything that is done and everything seems easy to them. "I like it a lot, as if we are at an international airport, not at a train station," said Vučić.



"We brought back the trains among the people. I hope we managed to change that, because my children didn't use train for transportation," he said. "We had a greater opportunity, we could have been more courageous because we had great support from the people, we had a clear and unequivocal majority, we could make important decisions that pushed Serbia forward", explained Vučić, talking about this project.

Serbia has been waiting for this for years: Here is what the Prokop station will look like

President Aleksandar Vučić announced on his Instagram account before the opening of the Prokop railway station, writing that "this magnificent facility is one of the most beautiful station buildings in Europe and a great success of our Serbia".

"Four most important infrastructural things for our city"

The Mayor of Belgrade, Aleksandar Šapić, said today at the ceremonial opening of the Belgrade Centar station building in Prokop that today it is a great pleasure and honor for him to attend the opening of a historically important project not only for Belgrade, but for Serbia.



"I had that kind of luck, and I still have it, that during the period when I was the mayor of Belgrade, four, perhaps, the most important infrastructural things related to our city happened. Work began on the Belgrade Metro, the railway station Prokop building was completed, the one we are on today," Šapić said.



Šapić also thanked the president for all the projects that have been implemented so far and are being worked on.



"And I have to thank not only on my own behalf, but above all in the name of the people of Belgrade and the President of the State, Mr. Vučić, and the Government of the Republic of Serbia, which made it possible to create the basis for us to be here today. In a few months, we will also be at the bus station, as we were before were on the ring road for two months or a couple of months ago at the beginning of the work on Makiš, when we visited the beginning of the work on the Belgrade Metro," added the mayor.



Šapić added that next year the construction of secondary roads, which are the main connections of the highway with this railway station, will begin.



"Two large interchanges are being built that will enable road traffic to be directly connected to Prokop, and we are working on a conceptual solution, I told the president that now, I hope it will be possible. We are working on a conceptual solution, which is to connect the railway station by foot with the Clinical Center, the maternity hospital and with Kneza Miloša Street, practically with the city center. It would be a kind of footbridge, but a large footbridge that would enable even all those people who go to the Clinical Center not to have to go by car coming from Serbia, will not have a problem with parking, which is really getting bigger and bigger in Belgrade today," he added.



Finance Minister Siniša Mali announced that all the buildings in the area will be finished by 2025. "It looks really wonderful, but there is still a lot of work to be done on the railway," said Vučić.



New buildings are being built in Vrbas and Subotica, he added, and according to the words of the President of Serbia, it is expected that the work on the high-speed railway Belgrade - Niš will also be accelerated. "I want to congratulate the people of Belgrade on Liberation Day, and in honor of our freedom-loving city, we are also opening a beautiful railway station building," said Vučić.



"The only thing I see is a high demand for our weapons and tools. It's as if we're handing it out for free. Every day there are more and more problems in the world..." said Vučić.



"For example, you cannot live ideally if you have a recession in Germany. Keep in mind what the IMF has predicted for Western Europe, which means that we are rapidly approaching the results of those who are more developed than us. We are building a lot and we can do a lot, but I can't tell you what it will look like tomorrow," said the President of Serbia.



The new building of the railway station in Prokop covers a total gross area of 6,250 square meters, has 100 parking spaces on the upper level of the complex, 12 escalators and 10 elevators, 13 commercial facilities.



The station building is one-story high, placed centrally in relation to the entire complex on Prokop - "Hyde Park City", and more than 20 million euros were invested in the realization of the project.

"In Prokop, passengers get a new user experience"

Ivan Bulajić, Acting Director General of Srbija Voz, said today that with the opening of such a magnificent facility as the Belgrade Center train station, passengers will get a new user experience, as the station is equipped with many amenities that will facilitate travel.



"Perhaps the most important thing for passengers is the novelty in the field of security, because this facility is equipped with an extremely large number of video surveillance cameras, there are barriers and you cannot enter the platforms without a ticket. There is a police station and an ambulance that will be at the service of our passengers ", said Bulajić for Tanjug.



He added that a large number of restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, shops and everything that, as he said, a passenger needs to feel comfortable before the trip will operate within the station.



"As for the Serbia train itself, we now offer our passengers a larger number of counters. There is an information desk where they can get information about all important topics related to their trip, we also have ticket machines, we have everything they need," Bulajić stressed.



Bulajić said that user experience research is conducted regularly and so far it has shown that the domain of stations was scored somewhat lower than the services provided in trains.



"I am sure that with the opening of this station, that score will rise and bring it to the level we expect," Bulajić pointed out.



He added that the work on the completion of the railway to the Hungarian border is being carried out very intensively and that there are announcements that it will be completed before the deadline, and that the modernization of the railway between Belgrade and Nis should begin soon.



"This will be the first contact of many foreigners with Belgrade, and that first contact really deserves to be in such a representative facility," Bulajić pointed out.