Business & Economy Mali: Decision on the minimum wage next Thursday, the government proposes 401 euros Today, a meeting of the Social and Economic Council was held, where the main agenda item was the adoption of a decision on the minimum labor wage for next year. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 7, 2023 | 14:10

The decision on the amount of the minimum wage in Serbia for next year will be made at the meeting of the Government of Serbia on September 14, and the government's proposal is to increase the minimum wage by 17.8 percent to 47,154 dinars, i.e. 401 euros, Minister of Finance Siniša Mali said today.



After the meeting of the Social and Economic Council of Serbia, he said that the price of a working hour will be increased from 230 to 271 dinars from January 1 and that the non-taxable part of the salary will be increased from the current 21,712 to 25,000 dinars.



Union representatives asked for 52,000, which is the cost of the minimum consumer basket.



The session was attended on behalf of the Government of Serbia by the Ministers for Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs Nikola Selaković, Finance Minister Siniša Mali and Minister of Health Danica Grujičić.



The unions were represented by the president of the Union of Independent Trade Unions of Serbia Ljubisav Orbović, who chaired the session, and UGS Nezavisnost president Čedanka Andrić, and the Union of Serbian Employers by president Miloš Nenezić and honorary president Nebojša Atanacković.