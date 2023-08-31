Business & Economy Higher wages coming: Are you on the list? The calculation for the new wage increase for healthcare and education employees starts tomorrow – September 1st. Source: Blic/Anica Jelovac Thursday, August 31, 2023 | 15:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/eivanov

Higher wages will be received by 115,000 people employed in healthcare and 143,867 in education. This extraordinary wage increase will amount to 5.5 percent, followed by a regular increase of an additional 10 percent in January. The rest of the public sector can expect an increase starting in 2023.

The increase in September will amount to 5.5 percent in healthcare and education, and employees will feel it in their paychecks for September, which they will receive in October or at the end of September, as reported by Blic.



Employees in education and partially in healthcare will receive two raises totaling 16 percent. The largest increase can be expected by medical nurses, technicians, and caregivers, while teachers in primary and secondary schools can anticipate an increase of about 4,000 dinars, and educators about 3,200 dinars.



All other employees in the public sector can also expect wage increases, and the following provides a breakdown of how and who will receive the new government assistance.

Wage Increase in Education

A total of 143,867 employees in education can expect higher wages. Everyone will receive a total increase of 15.5 percent, with raises occurring in two phases:



• Starting September 1, 2023, an increase of 5.5 percent



• Starting January 1, 2023, an additional 10 percent.



Currently, the average salary in education is 74,000 dinars, and with the announced total growth, it will be around 88,000 dinars.



A teacher who currently earns around 75,000 dinars in primary school can expect a total increase of about 11,000 dinars. The same applies to secondary schools, while employees in preschool education, who earn an average of about 60,000 dinars, can expect a total increase of about 9,000 dinars.



Five categories of employees are eligible for raises in education:



• Preschool education, 28,813 employees,



• Primary education, 75,162,



• Secondary education, 35,957,



• Student standards, 1,514,



• Student dormitories, 2,416.



The smallest increase in wages within the recently announced economic measures will be around 6,500 dinars, considering that the national minimum wage is around 42,000 dinars. Educators in preschool institutions will experience an increase of around 10,000 dinars, and teachers even more. All of this is part of the latest public sector wage increase.

Wage Increase for Nurses, Technicians, and Caregivers

The increase in wages is foreseen in healthcare in the same way as in education, but not for everyone. Two increases, in September and January, are approved for medical nurses and technicians in healthcare, as well as caregivers in the social sector. They will receive:



• Starting September 1, 2023, an increase of 5.5 percent.



All other employees in healthcare can expect an increase starting January 2024.



Medical Nurses in Health Centers



Current salary: 64,112 dinars



Salary with September increase: 67,638 dinars



Salary with December increase: 74,402 dinars



Intensive care, operating rooms, emergency services, psychiatry, radiology



Current salary: 69,102 dinars



Salary with September increase: 72,906 dinars



Salary with December increase: 80,183 dinars



Patient care positions



Current salary: 66,706 dinars.



Salary with September increase: 70,431 dinars



Salary with December increase: 77,475 dinars



Caregivers



Current salary: 53,845 dinars



Salary with September 1 increase: 57,000 dinars



Salary with December increase: 62,700 dinars



The precise increase for the rest of the public sector hasn't been specified, but a rise of up to 11 percent has been mentioned.



In Serbia, there were a total of 609,630 people employed in the public sector last year, according to data from the Republic Statistical Office. In the fourth quarter of last year, a total of 2,342,244 people were employed in both the private and public sectors.