Business & Economy President Vučić: If oil prices continue to rise, all our efforts will be in vain After the meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | 11:07 FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ bg

The President reported that he discussed the growth program for the Western Balkans with Ursula von der Leyen.

He said that this was a tremendous opportunity to converse with European leaders, and both von der Leyen and Charles Michel reiterated the importance of growth for the Western Balkan countries. They discussed what can be done to enhance economic performance, and he expects to receive a boost for various crucial matters, primarily the green agenda.



"It's also important for people in Serbia that we talked to Ursula last night, and she and Charles Michel reiterated the significance of the so-called Growth Agenda and how the EU is preparing the Growth Program for Western Balkan countries for October. We anticipate ways to improve our economic performance through support for various programs, subsidies, incentives for the green agenda, and an additional financial influx for Western Balkan countries. This is of great importance to us," stated Vučić.



He also mentioned that he anticipates Serbia to surpass 4 billion euros in foreign direct investments this year but emphasized the need to attract more investments.



"It's important for us to rationally consider what we can do with the EU. What they mentioned about the single economic market is important. It's not easy for us, but it's crucial because it would further stimulate growth in our country and make us more attractive to foreign investments. We need to attract them even more in the future if we want further growth," Vučić explained.



He discussed the energy situation in Europe with von der Leyen and Michel, stating that the good news is that the situation is much better now.



"I'm particularly concerned about the rising price of oil. If it continues to rise for another two or three weeks, it will be disastrous. But I believe that warehouses across Europe are stocked, which means electricity won't become too expensive on the market, and gas won't be at overly high prices. This is always good for our country, and it's also good for lowering inflation, so in any case, these are good tidings," he remarked.



He touched on the BRICS summit that began today, stating that he doesn't expect news about the expansion of this organization today, but discussions are ongoing.



"If they make a decision about expansion, it's a historic decision. They will become a global player. The political game will become increasingly intriguing," he said.

He mentioned that subsidies for all children up to 16 years of age were necessary.