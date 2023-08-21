Business & Economy The Tax Administration of Serbia closes 66 facilities for tax irregularities Out of 102 traffic checks made through fiscal devices, irregularities were found in 66 cases. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 21, 2023 | 13:16 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Pla2na

The Tax Administration of Serbia announced today that a total of 102 traffic checks were conducted through fiscal devices at cultural, artistic, and tourist events during this year. Out of these, in 66 cases, or 64.71 percent, legal measures prohibiting activities were imposed.

As stated, at highly attended events such as the Trumpet Festival in Guča, Nišville in Niš, Tešnjarske Večeri in Valjevo, and the Beer Days in Zrenjanin, 19 checks were carried out.



Due to identified irregularities, prohibition measures were imposed in 16 cases.



"Five establishments were closed in Guča and Valjevo each, four in Zrenjanin, and two in

Niš", the statement specified.



The Tax Administration emphasizes that its inspectors continuously conduct numerous checks on the recording of transactions through electronic fiscal devices in accordance with regulations related to the new e-fiscalization model.



Throughout this year, the inspections also covered obligors who participated in numerous tourist, cultural, artistic, gastronomic, and fair events.



The Tax Administration highlights that thanks to the tools of the new fiscalization model, it has all the necessary real-time transaction data at every retail location in Serbia. This way, with the application of risk analysis and targeted inspections, it is capable of effectively responding to any irregularity among taxpayers who fail to fulfill their legal obligations.



The Tax Administration has called on all fiscalization obligors to respect tax regulations that govern the issuance of fiscal receipts for the sale of goods and services. By doing so, they can avoid unnecessary inspections and penalties.