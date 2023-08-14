Business & Economy Minister Mali announced plans: Increase in Salaries, Pensions... Minister of Finance emphasized that the government continues to support citizens through salary and pension increases, as well as through one-time payments. Source: B92 Monday, August 14, 2023 | 11:45 Tweet Share Foto: printscreen Instagram mali_sinisa

Minister Siniša Mali has announced on his Instagram profile plans for salary and pension growth, as well as one-time assistance for mothers of children up to 16 years old.

"There will be salary increases in education and for nurses and technicians through two new raises, starting from September 1st, initially by 5.5%, and then from January 1st by at least another 10%.



"Pension increases through two new raises, starting from October 1st by 5.5%, and then from January 1st by an additional 14.6%.



"Salary increase for all other employees in the public sector by at least 10% starting from January 1st.



"One-time assistance of 10,000 dinars for mothers of children up to 16 years old," was announced by Mr. Mali.



The Minister reminded the public that applications for the one-time assistance of 10,000 dinars will begin on Sunday, August 20th, and will last until September 20th, at the address idp.trezor.gov.rs, after which the money will be disbursed.



"The applicant, i.e., the mother, will enter their ID card number and personal identification number, as well as the name of the bank where they want the money to be deposited. To simplify the application process, mothers will not need to enter the personal identification numbers of their children to reduce the possibility of data entry errors. Foster parents of a child receiving financial aid and recipients of monetary social assistance are exempt from applying, which means that they will receive the financial aid automatically without applying. This assistance can be obtained for every child who is a citizen of the Republic of Serbia and was born on or after November 21st, 2006. This means that children who are now 16 years old, who did not meet the criteria for youth assistance for ages 16 to 29 last year because they were under 16, are also covered," Mali wrote.



The right to receive monetary assistance of 10,000 dinars belongs to the mother of the child, and exceptionally the father, guardian, or foster parent under conditions stipulated by the appropriate legal solution that came into effect on August 1st. "This is another fulfilled promise we have made and another example of how a strong and responsible state behaves, a state that cares for its citizens, its children, families, and their quality of life. Children are our future, our hope, and we must invest as much as possible in them, and we believe that this will be a very important aid for mothers," Mali concluded.