Business & Economy Vučić in Priboj: Gondola planned PHOTO/VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is visiting the municipality of Priboj. Source: B92.net Monday, July 31, 2023 | 11:04

During his visit to Priboj Spa, Vučić, in a conversation with representatives of the local self-government, noticed that this area has made a lot of progress.



He said that a lot has been done in Priboj, and that more needs to be done in Prijepolje.



He said that the gondola should go to the Priboj spa, and with accompanying facilities, football and golf fields, it would cost from 70 to 100 million, for the construction of the hospital, as he said, 30 million would be needed, for the construction of the gymnasium 4 sewers 12, and waste water purifiers five million.

Meeting with representatives of the Bosniak community



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, after visiting the spa center in Priboj Spa and talking with the inhabitants of the Priboj region, also met with representatives of the Bosniak community.



At the beginning of the meeting, Vučić invited them to say what needs to be done for Priboj.



He met with the political and religious representatives and leadership of all three political parties that represent them in the local parliament, and are also a unique part of the government in the ruling coalition in multinational Priboj.

Tour of the spa center



Then the tour of the spa center "Terme 36.6" began. The new spa center was built by investor Goran Despić, as a continuation of the tourism development program in southwestern Serbia.



"People don't understand that when you build, it's a question of growth. When you're standing still, that's not good," said Vučić.



He noticed that the nature in this area is beautiful when he was coming from Zlatibor by helicopter. Vučić also stated that he noticed that the stadium in Priboj had been renovated and that new chairs had been installed.



Vučić said that with the construction of the Spa center "Terme 36.6" in Priboj spa, a great thing has been completed and that he is overjoyed because of that, as well as that he will be even more satisfied if a hotel is also built in Prijepolje. He said that he was promised that it would be done.



During the conversation with the representatives of the local self-government, he said that he heard that a ski track should be built in Nova Varoš.



"We are working on Milesevo, Kamena Gora, our problem is Prijepolje, where people should stay," said Vučić. The road ends near Priboj, two kilometers left. They found that the most important thing is to finish the hospital and health center. He pointed out that more investors should be brought to Prijepolje.

