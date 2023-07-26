Business & Economy Vučić: Expo presents a great honor, we will change Belgrade in the next four years President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that the specialized exhibition Expo 2027 will certainly be the biggest event ever organized in our country. Source: B92.net Saturday, July 29, 2023 | 20:15 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo finansija

"The Expo presents a great honor where we will invite the people. It lasts formally for three months, so from May 15, 2027, just at the end of my term so that I can open something that is the crowning success of everything. I have a personal goal, I will be fully committed to it, it will require so much work and effort. Our pavilion will be the best, both EU and regional countries and many of our African friends, and I believe also America and Russia. We expect 97 countries, 2.6 million tourists," said Vučić.



He added that there is a lot of work ahead of the state leadership.



"We have to build and work a lot, to change the appearance of Belgrade in four years. Our national stadium will be the most beautiful stadium in Europe! The stadium will be finished, even if we all have to go dig there and do something. We will have a fast railway to Budapest. I believe that by then, we will be able to solve all the technical problems. We have to try to reach 8,9,10 million passengers," the president pointed out.



We remind you that Expo 2027 will be held on the territory of the municipality of Surčin, in an area with excellent traffic connections, between the Belgrade ring road and the "Miloš Veliki" highway, near the "Nikola Tesla" Airport.



The entire urban area roughly covers 120 hectares, but expansion is planned - the National Stadium 32 hectares, the Expo 2027 exhibition complex 25 hectares. The expo exhibition will be held next to the future National Stadium in Surčin, and the necessary supporting infrastructure will be built there. It is about traffic, utility and energy infrastructure. Parking lots with 10,500 parking spaces will also be built.



The planned Expo complex will include fair halls, pavilions, accommodation facilities and commercial facilities and will be successfully connected to the city center and the airport, taking into account the metro projects, bypasses around Belgrade.



Within the Expo complex there will be seven buildings with a total area of about 70,000 square meters. The complex will include a large promenade with cafes, restaurants and installations, with the aim of becoming a significant Balkan fairground.



It is planned that the promenade will be decorated with greenery, with a water channel flowing through it. It is planned that around 100 countries will have exhibition spaces within the facilities, and four pavilions will be dedicated to the theme of the exhibition, while there will also be a central Serbian pavilion.



The facilities will be energy efficient and sustainable, with the intention of being used even after the end of the exhibition. After the end of the exhibition, there will be a possibility to transform that space and to use the part of the complex intended for the accommodation of the participants to solve the housing issue of certain categories of citizens.



The specialized exhibition "BELGRADE EXPO 2027/EXPO BELGRADE 2027" with the theme "Play for Humanity – Sport and Music for All" will be held in Belgrade from May 15 to August 15, 2027.