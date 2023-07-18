Business & Economy Vučić: The biggest project for this city – € 265 million for 22km of road VIDEO/PHOTO Introductory Conference of project of local infrastructure development and institutional strengthening of local self-governments, the LIID project, was held. Source: B92.net Friday, July 21, 2023 | 13:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/bs

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also participated in the conference.



"I thank France and the French Development Agency, as well as the World Bank for the huge funds they allocated for local self-governments in Serbia, which must come up with the best projects in the interest of the citizens," Vučić said during his address.



190 million will be allocated for the municipality of Trstenik, a huge amount of money, he said.



"I will only point out that we have invested a lot of money in water purifiers. It should have helped us, not as a letter on paper, but for people to actually live from it," he said. The debt balance of local self-government units is 46.8 billion dinars.



"Today we signed an important contract. It is the biggest project that Kragujevac has seen in the last decades. The contract signed today for the ring road around Kragujevac is the biggest that has been signed for this city so far, and amounts to € 265 million for 22 kilometers of road. With this, we completely connect Kragujevac to Belgrade and the Moravian Corridor," said Vučić.



He stated that we have never received this much money for local governments and thanked the donors once again.



"We will continue to work and see how and in what way we can help, but keep in mind that the situation is not simple," said Vučić.



"Use the money in a smart, wise and responsible way," he told representatives of local self-governments.

Contract signed for the Northern Ring Road around Kragujevac

In the presence of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, the Contract on the design and execution of works on the construction of the Northern Ring Road around Kragujevac was signed.



The contract was signed by the Acting Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesić, director of Roads of Serbia, Zoran Drobnjak, and director of Serbia Highway, Zvonimir Marković.



The contract was signed on the eve of the Introductory Conference of the project of local infrastructure development and institutional strengthening of local self-governments in Serbia - the LIID project.



Total value of the LIID project is 265.2 million euros, and 145 local self-government units will receive funds in the form of grants that they will be able to use for various projects.



The implementation of the project will last until November 30, 2028.



On April 28, 2023, the Assembly of Serbia confirmed the Loan Agreement between Serbia and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Loan Agreement between the French Development Agency and Serbia for the implementation of the local infrastructure development project and institutional development in Serbia.



The project holder is the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure.



Cities and municipalities will have the right to apply for the implementation of the project in the field of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the existing traffic infrastructure, construction of new pedestrian crossings, bicycle paths or areas for public transport, increasing the resistance of the traffic infrastructure to climate change by improving the drainage system, rehabilitation of landslides, strengthening of banks, etc.

Vesić: Grants for the development of 145 local governments

Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Goran Vesić, said today that through the LIID project, as many as 145 local self-government units will receive significant grants for the implementation of infrastructure projects and the strengthening of institutions.



At the Introductory Conference of the Local Infrastructure Development and Institutional Strengthening of Local Governments in Serbia (LIID project), the Minister said that President Aleksandar Vučić and the Government are making great efforts to build a modern and developed Serbia.



"The LIID project with a total value of about 300 million dollars is another in a series of projects that show that Serbia is taking big steps forward respecting the principles of balanced and sustainable development," said Vesić.



"As many as 145 local self-government units are receiving significant amounts of grants that will enable them to implement projects that will have strong effects on the improvement of infrastructure, citizens' lives and management capacities of the local administration. Thanks to the vision and energy of President Aleksandar Vučić, Serbia is building highways, railways and factories like never before in its history. These are capital infrastructure projects of national importance," said Vesić.



All this improves the growth and development of Serbia's economy, the minister added, but, as he stated, that growth and development should take place on a sustainable, ecological basis, and the LIID program will contribute to that.



"Through the LIID program, every municipality in Serbia gets a chance to implement projects that will bring visible benefits to its citizens. The program includes the arrangement of squares, greening of public areas, construction of pedestrian and bicycle paths, introduction of smart traffic systems, protection of infrastructure from climate change and many other segments of local development," said the minister.



In this way, Vesić points out, cities and municipalities will become more innovative, inclusive and better places for citizens to live.