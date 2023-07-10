Business & Economy Vučić: Eastern Serbia is gaining significance; The whole country will look different President Vučić visited the works on the construction of a high-speed road from the Požarevac interchange, via Veliko Gradište, to the municipality of Golubac. Source: B92.net Wednesday, July 12, 2023 | 10:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bg

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the works on the construction of a high-speed road from the Požarevac interchange, via Veliko Gradište, to the municipality of Golubac.



On the first section of the high-speed road, work is being carried out on the construction of a new bridge over Velika Morava.



The construction of high-speed roads through Serbia, such as roads from Požarevac to Golubac, will affect not only the raising of citizens' standards, but will also improve the quality of life and encourage Serbian citizens, who have found work abroad, to return to Serbia, said Vučić.



"It should be finished by the end of 2025. We will reach Belgrade-Gradište in an hour and five, an hour and 10 minutes, Belgrade-Golubac in an hour and 20. The whole east is gaining in significance, then we will negotiate a continuation. Then we will move on, Golubac - Donji Milanovac - Palanka", pointed out Vučić and added that the Danube Corridor is the key to the development of Braničevo and Bor Districts, so that people stay in this region.



As he said, we are doing and building this because a good part of people want to return from abroad, and the road is a condition for such a thing.



"A large number of people are thinking of returning from abroad. When we were building the road from Krepoljin to Žagubica and from Petrovac to Krepoljin, as we are now building the bridge, which is slightly south of this road, but connects us with Homolje and the east of Serbia, we thought about those people. Let them see that they will have lower costs, higher incomes and a job that they can always find. Let it be an open invitation for them to return to our country," said Vučić during a tour of the works.

He pointed out that the whole country will look different, as well as that the whole east is gaining in value.



"Everything doesn't always work out great. It's a fight for every kilometer. But it's very important to raise the east of Serbia, it's a magnificent part, and that's why it's important to bring people back here," said Vučić.



Then he talked to the Chinese workers who are working on the construction of this road and wished them good luck.



The total length of the road is 68 km, divided into 3 sections.



"I believe that the opening of this road in 2 years will mean the way to the future of this part of Serbia," said Vučić during his address.



"It is difficult to find more beautiful places than those that we will reach with this road. We still have to do a lot of infrastructure work in Gradište and Golubac... Marina, bicycle path. We are working on further increasing tourist offers. A lot can be seen in this part of our country. Here is a real historical heritage. But not only that, here is the issue of employing people, as well as the issue of preventing the outflow of our people abroad. That is why it is important that we work and continue to fight," he said.



He thanked the Chinese company and workers for their contribution and work. He pointed out that he would like a miracle to happen in Chinese diplomacy and for Ambassador Chen Bo to stay in our country because she has put in a lot of effort and that the Chinese state must be proud of her work.



"If a miracle doesn't happen, and you don't stay with us, we will miss you. We built Serbia together with you, that's something you should be proud of, not just me," said Vučić.



China's Ambassador to Serbia, Chen Bo, expressed her satisfaction with the progress of the project, stating that she expects it to be successfully completed within the stipulated time, and that it will bring new opportunities for tourism and economic growth in Serbia.



"Let's get this done as soon as possible. Serbia is being built, Serbia is a big construction site, it's important to continue developing the country," concluded Vučić.