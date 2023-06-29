Business & Economy Infostan utilities are paid with a commission as of July 1 Users are to pay a commission when paying the Infostan utility bill from July 1. Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 29, 2023 | 12:15 Tweet Share Foto: shutterstock, Grusho Anna

The decision was made based on the Decision adopted at the session of the Belgrade City Assembly on April 13 this year.

The bank fee for payments through the e-sanduče platform will amount to 50 dinars per transaction, regardless of the amount of the payment, according to the notification of Infostan public utility company.



Until now, citizens have paid their bills for Infostan without a commission, because they were subsidized by the City of Belgrade, and from July 1st they will have to pay that commission when paying at the post office or bank counter.



Providers of payment services will rate and charge them upon receipt of payments, in accordance with their business policy. Earlier this month Infostan informed the users about the amendment brought by the Decision on the method of payment of communal services in the territory of Belgrade, and that the Decision was published in the Official Gazette of the City of Belgrade, No. 23/23 of April 13.



"In view of the above, we inform you that starting from July 1, Infostan Technologies public utility company has no legal basis for covering the costs of collecting utility fees on the basis of a single payment slip. The same will be charged by payment service providers upon receipt of payments in accordance with their tariffs for services provided to physical persons", stated Infostan.