Business & Economy Japanese giant opens a factory in Serbia. Vučić: Everyone'll want to come PHOTO/VIDEO President Vučić attends ceremonial opening of the factory of Japanese corporation Nidec in Novi Sad.

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attends the ceremonial opening of the factories of the Japanese corporation Nidec in Novi Sad. You can watch the broadcast on TV B92 and TV Prva.



Vučić has arrived and is touring the factory with its management. Together they look at the electric machines that this factory produces.



"I am especially happy that we have three guys who have returned from Italy, they are from Kragujevac, but now they live and work here. These people are now contributing to the economy of Serbia, I am very happy that they have returned," said Vučić.



When asked how important this factory is, he said that bringing Japanese investors is of the greatest importance for the country, because it is about high technology.



"For us, Japan is a very important partner. 10 years ago, we had a trade exchange of 4.9 million euros, today it is around 320 million euros. It has increased by 60 or so times, but these are still small numbers, but this increases our capacity for further attraction of all other investments, because when they see Nidek coming here, then everyone wants to come to Serbia," said Vučić.



He said that we have made huge progress in the IT sector and more work should be done on the development of artificial intelligence.



"This is important news for Serbia. When the Japanese come, they come to stay. Serbia is making money, so it's great news for us," he said.

NIDEC was founded in 1973 in the city of Kyoto, Japan, and today it is the world leader in the production of all types of electric motors with the largest share in the world market of small spindle motors that power hard disks.



The corporation operates in more than 40 countries, with around 340 companies in the group and employs more than 120,000 people worldwide.



Investing in Serbia is part of the company's long-term strategy, and the opening of the factory in Novi Sad is the first step towards the formation of the European industrial park NIDEC.



With its presence in Serbia, the NIDEC corporation has created a central base of activities based on modern technological production of brushless high-frequency DC motors and related products for vehicles.



The main operations of the NIDEC factory in Novi Sad are based on the production and sale of automotive engines of this type, which are mostly sold on the European market.



Along with the preparations for the construction of the new factory, the process of hiring new workers is underway.



As part of the establishment of the supply chain in Eastern Europe and preparations for the operation of the factory, the selection of companies for the production of equipment, as well as companies dealing with power works, has been started, and in this way it contributes to the economic revitalization both in Serbia and in Eastern Europe.