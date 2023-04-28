Business & Economy Vučić opened the highway: "By the end of 2024, we'll connect Čačak and Kraljevo"VIDEO President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attends the opening of the section of the Moravian Corridor from Pojate to Makrešane. Source: Tanjug, B92.net Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 13:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIĆ

President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, who is attending today the opening of the section of the Moravian Corridor from Pojate to Makrešane, arrived at the first point of that section, at the Ćićevac toll station.



"It looks wonderful," Vucic said during the tour.



"The most important thing is that this highway will provide conditions for the arrival of new investors," Vučić pointed out while driving the new section.



"By the end of 2024, we will also open Čačak-Kraljevo," said President of Serbia. "The people from this region dreamed of this for 50-60 years, everyone told them that there would be a highway, but it never happened," said Vučić.



"This road connects the west and east of Serbia, that's why it is important. What used to take 5-6 hours will now takes 2.5 hours. Half a million people live on this corridor, but many more people will essentially be connected by it", he added.



"Everything is completely new, the road looks wonderful. It's like you're in Switzerland," said Vučić.



"This highway is the widest, it is wider by 1.60 meters than the others and will be 30 meters wide, it is digitized, there are poles for 4G everywhere and it will be for the 5G network when it is available," said Vučić.



"The width of the road here is 30 meters, just calculate how much stone was needed," said the President of Serbia, pointing out that it was fantastically done.



"Kruševac will soon get a Faculty of Political Sciences, as well as for acting and another textile factory that will employ up to 500 people. It remains to invest in tourism around Kruševac," announced Vučić.

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, who is present today at the opening of the section of the Moravian Corridor from Pojate to Makrešane, then arrived for a meeting with the presidents of 10 municipalities located along that route.



These are the municipalities of Trstenik, Kruševac, Vrnjačka banja, Ćićevac, Aleksandrovac, Brus, Varvarin, Kraljevo, Čačak and Vrnjačka banja. For that part of Serbia, the Moravian Corridor is extremely important, because its completion will contribute to the economic development of local areas.



The meeting is held at the 14th kilometer from Pojate, where the works on hydrotechnical development of Zapadna Morava were carried out. President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke today with citizens from the towns through which the Moravian Corridor passes, who gathered at the Ćićevac interchange, and at the stands displayed food and other local products, wine, brandy, soaps and various handicraft products, and presented the tourist potential of this region.



He pointed out that life in this region will be completely different and better when the Moravian Corridor is completed. Expressing their pleasure that he visited them, the citizens presented him with their products - wines, paintings, juices and the like.



He discussed with the representatives of the City of Kruševac how the Lazar's City idea is progressing and stated that more facilities should be built in Ribarska Banja. President Vučić also visited the stand of the Tourist Organization of Brus, talked to members of the women's association who offered him prepared dishes, to which he replied that he could not taste it, but that the dishes they prepared were wonderful.



After that, driving on the new highway continued.

President of Serbia said today that a total of 16 highways are being built or are in the preparation phase in Serbia, which, according to him, is not being built by anyone in Europe. Driving by bus on the part of the Moravian Corridor from Pojate to Makrešane, Vučić said that nine roads are under construction at the moment.



"Soon, a contract will be signed for the bypass around Kragujevac and for the northern tangent that will go from Bački Breg to Kikinda and Nakovo. Then there will be 11 highways that we are building. No one in Europe is building that, even compared to the size of the country," he emphasized. As he said, after that it will be the turn of the roads towards Kotroman, Višegrad, the Šumadija Corridor of Karadjordje, from Mladenovac and Lazarevac to Arandjelovac via Topola to Rača and then to Bor. He added that the second thing is that people got used to it and that they think it is normal and usual, now everything is taken for granted and he stated that it is a small political problem, because people quickly get used to good things.