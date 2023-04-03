Business & Economy Vučić: The highest salary will be here; Bizerba will make a difference PHOTO/VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attends the opening ceremony of the Bizerba factory in Valjevo. Source: Tanjug, B92.net Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 13:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/bs

"Bizerba brought joy to us in Serbia and we are infinitely grateful," said Vučić.



He reminded that the foundation stone for the factory was laid a little more than a year ago.

Tour of the factory

Immediately after arriving at the factory, Vučić held a meeting with the company's management.



During the tour of the company, he talked with the employees.



"In just one year, this was resolved, it's as clean as a pharmacy, not like a weighing scale. This is where the highest salary will be," he said.



He reminded that the average salary in Valjevo was 608 euros, and that it may be even higher now.



"There will be progress, Bizerba is something that changes things, it makes a big difference. Additional industrialization forces us to quickly build road and railway infrastructure. We are building a hospital on 77,000 square meters and we will invest 90 million euros in it, 15 million euros in the hall and now we are finishing the documentation. Things are moving forward, the gas will arrive in Valjevo by October 15," said Vučić.



In the conversation with the leaders, he also looked at the scales for the operators.



He asked if these are the best scales in the world, to which he received the answer that they are and that they are the most modern devices - the most precise scales that have monitors, software and do not at all resemble the scales we know and remember.



"These are the best scales! We can measure how much we can eat," he joked.

About the factory

Bizerba is one of the global leaders in the production of scales and a worldwide supplier of hardware and software solutions in the field of weighing, cutting and labeling technology.



Work on the construction of the Bizerba factory began in March last year, and it was then announced that about 300 workers will work there, and the investment in the first phase is worth about 21 million euros.



The company Bizerba opened a factory in Valjevo in order to expand its production capacity and strengthen its strategic presence on the market.



A new factory was built in Valjevo and this entire project represents a new chapter in the company's history, according to Bizerba.



The first scales were already produced and delivered to customers in February this year.



The production and technical center of Bizerba in Valjevo already employs 55 workers and that number is increasing every day, and the company plans to have around 300 employees working in the factory.

In the modern factory, the company says, completely new possibilities for automation and digitization of processes have been created.



The total area of the newly built complex is 11,227 square meters.



In the next year, Bizerba plans to develop a global strategic platform for the production of the entire range of scales intended for retail stores.



Bizerba is one of the world's largest suppliers of precision products, integrated solutions for cutting, processing, weighing and testing, ordering, labeling and payment.



The company states that Bizerba Group is continuously working on digitalization, automation and networking of its products and services.



The leading company Bizerba was founded in 1866 in Balingen, a small town in Baden-Winterberg.



The representatives of the company said at the beginning of the works that the project in Valjevo represents a dimension that has not been seen in the history of Bizerba.