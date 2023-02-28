Business & Economy Vučić opens works on the construction of VGP Park Belgrade VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attends the marking of the beginning of the construction of the VGP Park Belgrade industrial park. Source: Tanjug, B92.net Monday, March 13, 2023 | 10:32 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/ bs

Immediately after arriving at the construction site, Vučić held a short meeting with company representatives.



After that, Jan-Willem Dockheer, CEO of Delhaize Serbia, founder and CEO of VGP Jan Van Geet as well as the director of VGP Serbia Nenad Bjelogrlić, and then the president of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić addressed the audience.



"In Serbia, we have always underestimated the importance of logistics centers and did not understand how important it is to have good logistics in order for costs to be lower and products to be better... It is difficult to imagine any success in production and trade without logistics. I am glad that Mr. Van Geet was fond of our country," said Vučić in his address.



He pointed out that it is significant that the VGP came to Serbia.

Park on an area of more than one million square meters

The future VGP Park Belgrade will cover an area of more than one million square meters and is located next to the M-70 and M-75 highways, as well as the Belgrade ring road.



The location of VGP Park is near Nikola Tesla International Airport, just 15 kilometers west of the city center.



VGP is a pan-European company that owns, manages and builds real estate in the fields of logistics and semi-industrial production and is coming to Serbia for the first time.



It caters to clients looking for locations close to major European cities, with direct access to major roads and easy access and 24/7 operations.



VGP Group operates in 17 European countries and owns property in 14 countries.



The strategic focus of VGP Group, which owns a large area of land for future projects, is on the development of multi-tenant business parks.



Ministers Tomislav Momirović, Goran Vesić, Mayor of Belgrade Aleksandar Šapić, Chief City Architect Marko Stojčić are present.