Business & Economy Vučić: They are coming to stay, I hope, forever PHOTO/VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attends the opening ceremony of the second factory of Continental Automotive Serbia in Novi Sad. Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 13:25

Vučić stated that this is a very important factory for the Serbian economy, and that Continental plans to invest an additional 150 million euros and create another 1,500 jobs.



More such plants are planned to be opened and 1,500 new people will be employed.



"In 2025, exports will be as much as three billion. You see, that is the biggest success for Serbia, then Serbia has succeeded," Vučić said.



"Continental is one of the two largest factories for automotive parts. And without them, none of this would have worked. We had people from the German government, and companies. We showed ourselves efficiently and fulfilled everything on time. They come here to stay, I hope, forever. I fought today for Continental to open an RND center in Niš, we'll see," said Vučić.



During the tour, Vučić wished the workers happy work and asked if they were satisfied with their salaries, to which the answer was positive.



"This is the life of Serbia. They will have three billion in exports in two years, that is an abnormal step forward, this is what makes the difference," he said.



After the tour of the factory, he addressed the audience gathered.



"I am proud and happy to be here today and grateful to everyone who participated in this project," he said, adding that this is the fifth time he is visiting Continental.



"Only a few years ago, no one could believe that we would be able to do something like this. We are talking about the most modern displays that will be made here. We would not have been able to do all this if we did not have wonderful people in Novi Sad and without the support of the German Embassy, and thanks to Continental which decided to invest in Serbia".



He informed that Continental will reach the figure of three billion exports, will be the largest exporter in two years, "and we are working on it to open a factory in Nis as well", added Vucic.



"This is a huge success for us, this is the 22nd century for us," he declared.



He reminded that Germany is our first foreign trade partner and that German investments are the first investments in our country. 79,000 workers are now employed in German factories in Serbia, and the number of German companies has increased to 124. Trade in goods is more than 8 billion, and only 10 years ago - 2 billion.

"This is the third fantastic Kontinental factory in our country"



Vučić said on Tuesday that Continental is the second largest supply company for parts in the automotive industry in Europe, fifth in the world.



"We laid the foundation stone in June of last year. It is the third fantastic Continental factory in our country, and after two years the export alone will be over one billion euros, we are counting one and a half billion euros, that's huge money, 500 employed people," he said.



Continental has invested around 140 million euros in its "mega" factory, with an area of 30,000 square meters of production, office and warehouse space.



Provincial Prime Minister Igor Mirović and Defense Minister Miloš Vučević attended the opening of the factory.



Work on the construction of the factory in Kać started in June 2021.



The company emphasizes that it focuses above all on innovation and the production of top technological solutions for screens.



Production has already started in the "mega" factory in Kać, and serial production is planned for the middle of this year.



As early as 2024, it is planned to produce and export more than one million solutions for screens and digital boards and deliver them to premium automotive manufacturers around the world.



Continental currently employs around 1,300 people in Novi Sad, mostly highly qualified - software, system test, mechanical, electrical and industrial engineers.



In March 2021, the company opened its first production facility in the Novi Sad Sever 4 Industrial Zone, where advanced and complex electronic systems for vehicle management are produced.



Continental Automotive Serbia has been operating in Novi Sad for about five years, when it first established a research and development center.



German Continental was founded in 1871, operates in around 60 countries and employs around 250,000 people.



It manufactures braking systems, electronics, safety equipment, powertrain and chassis parts, tachographs, tires and other parts for the automotive and transportation industries.