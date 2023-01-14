Business & Economy Vučić: I will issue an order. Basic salary - 200,000 dinars PHOTO/VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attended the meeting on the analysis of the work of the Serbian Armed Forces in 2022. Source: Tanjug, B92.net Monday, January 16, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ nr

"We had a larger number of recruits than people who left the Army. That's why we went with a 25% salary increase," said Vučić.



He announced that on Statehood Day, February 15, he will issue an order and announce a competition for admission to the special units of the Serbian Army and that 5,000 people will be accepted.



"The minimum, basic salary will exceed 200,000 dinars. We want to encourage young people to apply with offering huge salaries."



He added that we will have N1, N2 and N3, where the salary will go, with all bonuses included, even over 300,000 dinars.



"We had information about the operational and functional capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces and looked at all the shortcomings and looked at everything about additional equipment and weaponry and plans both in the previous year and for this year. We must be much more determined to obtain new funds from the Serbian defense industry, as we supplied Pasars, Milos, small Lazars and Gvozdika arms and others, we will also focus on unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, primarily of domestic production, and invest a lot in the further growth of the standard of living of members of the army," said Vučić.



Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević stated that the Ministry is satisfied with the attitude of the members of the Serbian Armed Forces, both from a moral and patriotic point of view, in moments of crisis related to the security situation in Kosovo and Metohija.

Prior to the meeting, the president was solemnly welcomed with the national anthem "God of Justice", after which he conducted a review of the Guard to the beat of the marching band "Salutation to the Commander", bowed to the Serbian tricolor and greeted the Guardsmen who greeted him with a thunderous response.



In addition to Vučić, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, President of the Serbian Parliament Vladimir Orlić, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević and Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilović.

