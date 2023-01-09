Business & Economy French dissatisfaction on the rise – Citizens will not retire at 65 The government of French president Emmanuel Macron is trying to revive his economic reform initiative. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, January 9, 2023 | 17:54 Tweet Share Photo: Shutterstock/fizkes

French President Emmanuel Macron's government will try this week to revive his economic reform drive and score a major political victory by launching a pension reform in the face of fierce union opposition, Reuters reported today.

On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will set out details of the plan to most likely raise the French retirement age to 64 or 65 from 62.

However, passing this reform through parliament, as assessed by the British agency, will not be easy.



Macron lacks a majority and will have to win over several dozen conservative lawmakers or use constitutional powers to bypass the assembly, which would anger the opposition, the agency reported.



With one of the lowest retirement ages among the world's industrialized nations, France spends more than most other countries on pensions, nearly 14 percent of economic output, according to data available from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.



Pension reform in France, where the right to a full pension is acquired from the age of 62, has always been a sensitive issue, especially now with growing discontent over the rising cost of living.



The government states that the reform is necessary to ensure the financing of pensions in the coming years.



"The goal is to achieve a balance without raising taxes or decreasing pensions. Various options are on the table, including raising the retirement age," French government spokesman Olivier Veran told reporters.



Macron had to delay the pension reform in 2020 as the government then rushed to contain the outbreak of COVID and save the economy, Reuters added.

Now, he will have to face stronger union opposition than in 2020, with the threat of protests even from the reform-oriented CFDT - France's largest union.



"If the retirement age is 65 or 64, the CFDT will do what we said we would do, we will resist this reform by calling on workers to mobilize," CFDT chief Loren Berger said last week.