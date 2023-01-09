Business & Economy What pays better: To pay your or your landlord’s rent The trend in recent months showed frequent increases in interest on loans, the price of square meters of properties for sale as well as the rent prices. Source: Blic/Marica Jovanović Friday, January 6, 2023 | 17:17 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Bogi.Knips

It didn’t take long for the housing loan installments to "soar" up by 100 euros, while at the same time, the prices of apartments for sale constantly grow, affecting rents to increase by up to 50 percent. This situation puts citizens who have not resolved their housing issue into a dilemma of whether to buy their apartment on credit and pay it off for several years or to pay rent on a rented one.



The real estate market has been completely disrupted by many events in the last two years, leaving not many choices for a citizen with an average income and without a roof over his head. As experts say, the time of favorable loans is over, and there are no indications that real estate prices will return to their old levels, nor that interest rates will stop.



The fact is that for a person with an average income, neither of the two options offered is the happiest from the current point of view. However, when everything is put on paper and looked at in the long term, the calculation can help many people in their decision.

Loan installments continue to rise

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 200 basis points since July last year to deal with record-high inflation. The last increase happened in December, which automatically raised loan installments from the beginning of this year. According to announcements from the ECB, interest rates will rise in 2023 as well.



The banking market in Serbia currently offers only Euro Loans housing with variable interest rates. The fixed interest rate is currently around 6 percent.

The reference interest rate is calculated by adding the Euribor value to the fixed interest margin (3M, and 6M). According to data available on the Internet, the value of the 3M Euribor is currently 2.170 percent, and the 6M Euribor is 2.761 percent. If we calculate according to these data, we come to the fact that nominal interest rates on loans range from 5.67 percent in the case of 3M Euribor and 6.26 in the case of 6M Euribor.



Bank costs are also added to this number, and the final interest rate is slightly higher. Let's assume that the current average effective interest rate on new loans is around 6 percent, although it all depends on the conditions offered to the client and to which he agrees.



Looking at the current real estate offer, an apartment of around 50 square meters costs around 130,000 euros, or 2,680 euros per square meter in locations closer to the center, in New Belgrade and Bulevar Kralja Aleksandra. Bearing in mind that the banks ask for a down payment of about 20 percent (26,000 euros in this case) and that the repayment term is around 30 years, the monthly installment comes down to 623 Euros.

The monthly rent is higher than the installment

The monthly rent for apartments in the last few months, more precisely since the arrival of refugees from Russia and Ukraine, has risen in price, especially in Belgrade, where the increase was 30, 50, and even 70 percent.



According to the current offer, you can currently find apartments in Belgrade that cost less than 300 Euros but only in the surrounding municipalities such as Grocka, Zemun Polje, Vinča, Mirijevo... When it comes to the size of the apartment, mostly small apartments and studios that do not exceed 35 square meters are on offer for this figure. Until a few months ago, you could find an apartment in the capital’s downtown for that amount.



A property of about 50 square meters in the city center can currently be found for 750 euros, and that is the lowest price when it comes to a central location. Apartments of this size in the city center are rented for at least 1,000 euros, while in the wider center, they can still hardly be found for 800 and 900 euros. But farther from the center, apartments of this size are rented from 400 to 600 euros.

The decision is up to you

Based on all these facts, it is clear that neither of these two choices brings much relief when setting aside for a monthly installment, but it is certainly more profitable to take out a home loan, primarily because, in addition to saving about a hundred euros, you are paying for a property that is yours. It should be borne in mind that this is only a current offer and the situation in both markets, both credit, and real estate, is far more complex, as evidenced by signals from all sides.



Milić Đoković, an appraiser and expert in the real estate market, recently told Blic that now there is a calmer period when it comes to the prices of apartments for sale, but that does not mean that they will not rise.



"We expect price stagnation and mild growth, and these are circumstances that come as a result of rising inflation." All the parameters we tested show a tendency for a slight continuation of price growth. This means that there will be no sudden growth and trend that we saw previously, but that the increase will follow inflation. How much the increase will be it depends on the inflation trend," says Milić Đoković.



The expert does not have good news when it comes to apartments for rent either. Although the high expectations of local tenants were for prices to return to their old levels, predictions are that this will not happen and that the current prices will remain.



"It turned out that the shock wave of refugees has passed, so rent prices are expected to calm down and they will not rise anymore." It is also possible that there will be a small correction in prices and that they will drop to 10 percent, but it is unlikely that they will go back to the old way. "The prices will likely remain on this level," Đoković believes.