The “impossible” is possible indeed

"At the time this report came out, the Republic of Serbia has 317.6 billion dinars in its account," Finance Minister Siniša Mali announced on Facebook.

For Dušan Nikezić, vice-president of the SSP, this is an "empty account", wrote Mali.

"The manipulative habits and deception of these political currents in Serbia will never get rid of it. You got away with it once and very quickly you were punished in the elections by the lack of support from the Serbian citizens. Because, while you falsely promised better wages and pensions, investments, growth, and progress, Serbia slid towards bankruptcy with the entire 8 billion dinars in the account in 2012. That is almost 40 times less money than we have at the moment and that without help to the citizens, the economy, without an adequate response to the crisis, without the expertise and knowledge to manage public finances ", the minister stated in his post.



"You said 'it is impossible for Serbia's public finances to be stable'. This sentence speaks so much about your knowledge of economic flows that it is superfluous to comment. However, I will explain to you that today, in every possible field, Serbia is in a better position than when you left it ten years ago, when we found salaries unworthy of human life, below 300 euros, citizens without jobs, miserable GDP, with no active construction sites.



"Today, Serbia cumulatively, during the most economically difficult times in the last 50 years in the world, achieved GDP growth from 2019 to 2022 which is an amount of 13.7 percent. During those same years, this growth was greater than that achieved by the member EU, neighboring Croatia, since it recorded a growth of 13.6 percent. If we look at the region, neighboring countries, and beyond, Romania's result in the observed period achieved GDP growth of 11.3 percent, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11.1, Bulgaria 10, 8, Albania 10.3, Montenegro 6.6, Greece 6.5, Switzerland 5.1, Austria 3.8, Germany 1.5, Italy 1.3, Great Britain 1.1 and so on.



"Why don't you mention that Mr. Nikezić? Because it doesn't fit in with the manipulative rhetoric of failed politicians whose only goal is to gain power. And that's why I'll repeat to you once again how Serbia welcomes the current crisis even though it doesn't fit in with your arrangement for ruin, which would bring you the desk you want so much.



"In the third year of the crisis, Serbia is financially stable, strong, with a controlled level of public debt below the "red line" of 60 percent of GDP, fully liquid, with money in the account, with pension growth of 20.1 percent, with wage growth of 12.5 percent, with higher average wages, with a record level of foreign direct investments of four billion euros, with record low unemployment of 8.9 percent, with record youth employment, and never greater state support for the economy and citizens to alleviate the crisis.



"I know it sounds 'impossible' to you. But, luckily for you, there is someone who knew what to do and managed to do it," Mali concluded.