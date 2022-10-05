Business & Economy We learn: Vučić's sharp response to Croatia's decision is expected President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that he was shocked by Croatia's decision to stop importing Russian oil to Serbia through Janaf. Source: B92.net Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 09:15 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

As we learn, Vučić is shocked by this decision, that Bulgaria, where the Russian Lukoil has a dominant influence on the market, is put in a privileged position, and that Serbia is punished in a brutal way, due to the insistence of Croatia and several other members, which has shown the EU to be an unreliable partner.



As we learn, a fierce response from the President of Serbia is expected.