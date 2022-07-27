Business & Economy Vučić: "The situation is terrible and it'll get even worse. Demise in 6 months" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Source: B92.net Monday, October 3, 2022 | 14:57 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Zoltan Fischer HANDOUT

"Today we talked about all the important and difficult issues we are facing. Both the energy and the financial situation... We are all under pressure. We all know how difficult it will be to overcome autumn, winter, and by God, spring. I think the next winter will be even worse," said Vučić.



Vučić pointed out that when it comes to gas reserves, everyone keeps their own.



"The same is the case with food, and 48 countries will be on the verge of starvation," he added.



Answering journalists' questions about the energy situation, Vučić said that the situation is much more difficult than people think.



"In none of our countries, people are not used to such crises, and we in the state apparatus feel them. The situation is terrible, it will get even worse, and if anyone claims otherwise, they are lying. Everything we have done right in the past 10 years, everything, it can disappear in six months and not through our fault," said Vučić.



As he pointed out, the question is not only whether there will be enough gas for our households.



"What will we do with the companies? They won't be able to last, shopping malls will close, because they can't pay for energy. We can't compete with the Germans, they can deliver money to the companies, but what should we do? Where should we give from? We are all in a terrible situation... If they said there was peace tomorrow, I would jump to the ceiling," said Vučić.



Nevertheless, the President of Serbia said that it is easier when we have friends to help each other.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán added that Hungary is grateful to Serbia, because the gas pipe passes through our country, thus enabling heating. As he added, Hungary considers it a great friendly gesture.



Vučić asked all EU member states to strengthen the euro because it would mean a lot to all - including countries that do not belong to the EU, and it would also contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the Balkans.



"With the growth of the dollar, our oil prices rise. At the same time, the dollar is so strong that regardless of the small exports of the Americans, they buy everything they can on European soil for much less money. All of us who are not in the EU will be further impoverished. We have to hedge dollars with euros. This is a serious problem for us," said Vučić.



As he added, there will also be problems in EU member states because the euro will not be worth the same everywhere due to inflation, which is different from country to country.



"That will bring problems for us on the outskirts," explained Vučić.