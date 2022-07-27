Business & Economy Proposal by American senators opposed by China, ignored by Russia US senators led by Marco Rubio from the Republican Party called on the authorities to impose sanctions on the sale of Russian oil to China. Source: Tanjug, Sputnjik Wednesday, July 27, 2022 | 14:27 Tweet Share Foto, ilustracija: Shutterstock/Maksim Safaniuk

According to Bloomberg news, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott (Florida Republican) and Kevin Cramer (North Dakota Republican) are the authors of the bill, which includes the introduction of penalties for any organization that insures or registers tankers that transport oil or liquid natural gas from Russia to China, Sputnik reported.

According to the agency, the interruption of Russian oil deliveries to China could lead Beijing to buy oil from the Middle East and Africa, which could potentially lead to an increase in raw material prices.



Sanctions on the import of Russian oil, introduced by the European Union and the United States, led to a sharp rise in prices, which allowed Russia to transfer large quantities of raw materials to other markets, primarily to India and China, and even to increase revenues, regardless of the fact that it sells smaller amounts of oil at reduced prices. The EU and the US are facing losses and higher inflation.



After the summit of the G7 leaders, it was announced that it was agreed that they would consider the possibility of limiting Russian oil prices by banning the transportation of oil by sea, in case the value of raw materials is higher than the maximum price agreed by international partners.



The Vice President of the Russian Government, Aleksandar Novak, previously called the steps towards limiting oil prices from Russia another attempt to interfere in market mechanisms, which could, according to him, lead to imbalances in the market, lack of energy and rising prices.

China’s response

China decidedly opposes unilateral sanctions, stating that the cooperation between Beijing and Moscow is not directed against other countries and is not influenced by external factors, according to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Zhao Li Jian, commenting on the American draft law on Chinese purchases of Russian gas and oil, Sputnik reported.



"We decidedly oppose illegal unilateral sanctions and the application of extraterritorial jurisdiction," the diplomat said.



He emphasized that "China maintains normal trade and economic cooperation with Russia on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, which is not directed against other countries and is not influenced by external interference."

Russia remains in hope that this initiative will not be implemented

The Kremlin hopes that the initiative of American deputies to impose sanctions on deliveries of Russian energy products to China will not be implemented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



"Let's hope that this initiative will remain in the initial phase," Peskov said and pointed out that it is an initiative of an American senator, not the American government, reports TASS.