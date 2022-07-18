Business & Economy Russia and Iran give up on dollar Moscow -- Russia and Iran will "abandon" the dollar in future bilateral transactions. Source: B92, Sputnik Monday, July 18, 2022 | 16:32 Tweet Share Foto: rafastockbr/Shutterstock

According to a Moscow source, the two countries could soon conclude a comprehensive cooperation agreement as they strengthen ties, Sputnik International reported.

The spokesman of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, stated during Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran, that Moscow and Tehran are reliable long-term partners.

He also emphasized that the two countries will gradually abandon using US dollars to estimate the volume of bilateral trade.



"We all know that the trade and economic relations of the two countries exceeded four billion US dollars last year, although it may be wrong to count it in US dollars, and over time we will probably move away from this practice as we develop our cooperation in the banking and financial sector," Peskov said in an interview for Iranian state television.



The official also said that the trade exchange between Russia and Iran has increased by 31 percent in the last few months alone.



Peskov also commented on the Western sanctions and pointed out that Russia and Iran have the opportunity to build their cooperation, which will minimize the consequences of the sanctions, reports Sputnik in Serbian.



According to Peskov, this is not the first decade that Iran is under sanctions and it has adapted well to them, in order to develop and improve the well-being of its people despite the sanctions. He pointed out that Russia has also become accustomed to sanctions, adding that restrictions against the country have been introduced since the time of the USSR.