Business & Economy Borrell: "Russia's blockade of grain exports is a war crime" Russia's blockade of the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain is a war crime, said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. Source: Index Monday, June 20, 2022 | 11:33 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

"We call on Russia to unblock ports... It is inconceivable, it is inconceivable that millions of tons of wheat will remain blocked in Ukraine while people in the rest of the world suffer from famine," the head of European diplomacy told the media, Reuters reports.



"This is a real war crime, so I can't imagine that it will last for a long time," he said after arriving at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, reports Index.