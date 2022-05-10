Business & Economy Vučić: "This is a big day"; "It is important to bring more investors" VIDEO / PHOTO President Vučić attended the ceremony of the official opening of the Rosa Homolje carbonated water bottling plant in Neresnica, in the municipality of Kučevo. Source: Tanjug, B92.net Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 18:05 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ bg

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attended the ceremony of the official opening of the Rosa Homolje carbonated water bottling plant in Neresnica, in the municipality of Kučevo.



Upon his arrival in Neresnica, Vučić told the citizens that works on the reconstruction of roads are being carried out, and that the development of geothermal waters and tourism represent the potential for the development of Kučevo.



Vučić pointed out that the works on the reconstruction of the Kučevo-Petrovac road will start before September, and that the Turija-Tumane road will also be reconstructed.



"I hope that we will be able to start work on the development of geothermal waters and tourism, because it is a huge chance for the development of this area," he explained.



He pointed out that it is necessary to take care of smaller things, such as the bridge, and pointed out that the reconstruction of the hospital will be completed. "We are fighting for stability, higher salaries and pensions. Thank you for believing in seriousness and stability. Together we can do a lot and start bringing our people back," he said. Vučić pointed out that Kučevo needs another large investor.



The president then visited the plant, and the employees explained to him the principle of work, and pointed out the high quality of the water that is extracted and filled here. The "secret" of the water produced in the "Rosa Homolje" plant is a large percentage of calcium. One of the employees, as a water quality assurance technician, told Vučić that the factory strictly takes into account the high quality of water that will come on the market.



"It is rich in calcium, and one bottle provides 30 percent of the daily needs for calcium, I remembered," the president stated with a smile.

When they bought 'Rosa', they had 40 employees in Vlasina, now there are 130. In the whole of Kucevo and this part of Serbia, all the way to Petrovac, there is no house from which a good part of families did not go abroad. Generations left the country and this is the best way for people to come back to Serbia", he said.



Vučić also drew attention to the fact that a lot can be done with greater use of thermal waters, and that the best springs and the best tourism can be created from Ždrelo to Kučevo.



"For that, we need a great tourist infrastructure, a lot of money, but I believe that when this crisis lessens, we can dedicate ourselves to it and find enough money. In the first quarter we had a growth rate of 4.3 percent in debt. It should be 3.7 so that we will have room again for new investments, as well as for increasing salaries and pensions", Vučić emphasized.



He assessed that the famous Coca-Colin Santa Claus, a synonym for family values ​​and happiness of people, brought new jobs to people in Kucevo, tax revenues to Serbia, and Coca-Cola profits.



"They don't have to give more to the local government. They pay salaries, pay taxes to the state and we export. This strengthens the Serbian economy and gives us the opportunity to invest money in everything in the local and region. Don't ask for extra money from them, we want them to stay here, because they have clearly prescribed conditions and no one asks them for more than what is the obligation in every country in the world so that we can show that we are good hosts and attract new investors", Vucic emphasized. He said that the bridge in Neresnica would be repaired soon, so that he could withstand trucks that would transport goods from the "Rosa Homolje" factory.



Apart from President Vučić, the opening was attended by U.S. Ambassador Christopher Hill, Minister of Economy Andjelka Atanasković, Minister in charge of underdeveloped municipalities Novica Tončev, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Serbia and Montenegro Svetoslav Atanasov, and General Manager of the Coca-Cola franchise Serbia, Montenegro and North Macedonia Luca Santandrea.

