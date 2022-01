Business & Economy The end for Rio Tinto in Serbia? Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, convened a government session for tomorrow at 5:00 PM, Tanjug has learned from the Prime Minister's office. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 18:48 Tweet Share Foto: Epa/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

After the session, Brnabic will address the media at 6:00 p.m.



"Rio Tinto didn't get a permit. At the moment, for me, that project is over."



As Tanjug has learned, yesterday's statement by the Prime Minister that Rio Tinto will no longer be in Serbia in a few weeks will be confirmed.