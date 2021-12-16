Business & Economy Vučić convened an emergency meeting President Aleksandar Vučić convened an emergency meeting with members of the Government of Serbia and heads of the energy sector tomorrow morning. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 16:04 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

This was confirmed to Tanjug in the president's office.



The topic of conversation will be the difficult energy situation that Europe is facing, which could have consequences for the region and Serbia.



The emergency meeting will discuss all the necessary measures that should be taken to ensure energy stability and security of Serbia during the winter and so that citizens and the economy have enough electricity and gas.



President Vučić, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and government ministers will talk to the leaders of the energy sector.