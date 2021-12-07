Business & Economy "20 euros for pensioners tomorrow, for other citizens - on Wednesday and Thursday" Minister of Finance, Siniša Mali, announced that the payment of financial aid to citizens in the amount of 20 euros will begin tomorrow. Source: B92.net Monday, December 6, 2021 | 11:01 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo finansija

Mali said that tomorrow pensioners, recipients of financial social assistance and persons in the Institute for the Execution of Criminal Sanctions will receive assistance. The money will be paid to other adult citizens on December 8 and 9, the Ministry of Finance announced.



"In total, about 5.8 million citizens of Serbia will receive 20 euros of financial aid from the state, which we are paying out within the third package of support to the economy and citizens in order to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The money will be paid tomorrow to 1.743.929 pensioners and persons in the Institute for the Execution of Criminal Sanctions", said Sinisa Mali.



Then, on Wednesday, December 8, the Minister specified, the money will be paid to 2.328.123 citizens, and on Thursday, December 9, the rest of 1.729.707 citizens of Serbia will receive the money.



"A total of 13.6 billion dinars has been allocated for this support measure, and with the payment of that money we are completing payments within the third support package this year," said Minister Mali and reminded that three packages of support to the economy and citizens of Serbia are worth a total of about eight billion euros, or about 17 percent of GDP.



Minister Mali reminded that in May and November, 5.7 million citizens received 30 + 30 euros, that those vaccinated in June received 3.000 dinars each, and the unemployed 60 euros each.



"I also remind you that pensioners received 50 euros of financial support in September, and our oldest fellow citizens can expect another 20.000 dinars in February, as we predicted in the budget for 2022," said the Minister of Finance.



Siniša Mali added that all these measures show that the support of the state is continuous, and that it has been shown that the state cares about its citizens, their standard of living and quality of life.



"Stable public finances and a strong economy have enabled us to pay off everything we promised without a day's delay. The measures we have implemented have kept the optimism of citizens, who have not reduced spending due to the coronavirus pandemic. We have shown that Serbia is strong and stable for our economy and citizens, as well as that excellent economic results that we achieve are not accidental", Siniša Mali added.



He reiterated that Serbia achieved a growth rate of 7.7 percent in the third quarter, and that it will have a growth rate of over seven percent this year.



If we add last year's result of only minus 0.9 percent, it is clear that we will have one of the best results in Europe when it comes to cumulative GDP growth. Also, our public debt is under control and will remain below 60 percent, and unemployment is on a downward trajectory, despite the pandemic. All this is great news for our citizens, and a great indicator of the economic strength of our country", concluded Minister Siniša Mali.