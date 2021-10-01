Business & Economy 0

Record broken: $ 1,200

The price of gas in Europe continued to grow wildly, breaking the historical record, reaching today the level of almost 1,200 dollars for 1,000 cubic meters.

Source: Tanjug
Ilustracija: Virrage Images/Shutterstock
The price of November futures in the Dutch gas hub TTF jumped to 100 euros per MWh at the opening of this morning, or to 1,199.44 dollars for 1,000 cubic meters, but later dropped by 1.7 percent to about 1,150 dollars, reports TASS.

One of the reasons for such a sharp rise in prices may lie in the fact that the flow of gas through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline fell almost three times early this morning, after which it recovered to about 0.5 million cubic meters per hour. The flow of gas through this pipeline amounted to 2.2 million cubic meters per hour on Thursday, the Russian agency adds.

Earlier this week, gas prices in Europe exceeded $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time in history, after which they continued to rise above the $ 1,100 level.

