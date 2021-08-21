Business & Economy Vučić: The entire Danube highway will be reconstructed by the end of June VIDEO Today, President Aleksandar Vučić visited the start of works on the rehabilitation of the section Golubac - Donji Milanovac on the state road IB number 34. Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 11:11 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ bs

"It's horrible how bad the road is. We've only been patching it for fifty years," Vucic said during the tour, adding that the goal is to have a new road.



"We should also build beaches, docks and everything we need, marinas, a bicycle lane...", added the President of Serbia.



He pointed out that the goal is for the entire road from Golubac, through Veliki Gradište, Donji Milanovac, to Kladovo, to be completely new.



"My question is whether it can be done by June 15 next year," Vucic asked the contractors and received an affirmative answer, unless the weather conditions are an obstacle. "In the worst case scenario, by the end of June, to be ready before July and August next year, to build docks and beaches in this area," Vucic told them.



He reiterated that roads in Serbia, especially in the east, have not been renovated for 50 years. "Our people from abroad will not come to us, when they see that the roads are bad. Along with new roads and new contents, they will come, and hopefully some will stay," said Vučić.



He pointed out that the road Donji Milanovac - Kladovo will be completed by the end of the year.



"Then there are 35 kilometers left, until June, to connect everything, and then we will have a fantastic Danube highway," said Vucic.



He reminded that the Ram Fortress is a wonderful place, that not far from there the Danube is the widest, that the Ram Fortress has been renovated, Golubac also, that work is being done on the Fetislam Fortress… "And with all that, you will now have a new road, and it is difficult to find a better part of Serbia. That is why I often come here, because we can do a lot," said Vucic.



"We still have a lot to do here, from marinas, piers, bicycle lanes, and to build a glass bridge where the Danube is narrowest, in Kazan, for people who like adrenaline temptations. We will build it when we provide funds for that, and it won't be his year and not until the middle of next year, because we have already assigned funds for the projects. However, we will see with the Romanian side to make a glass bridge that would be a really fantastic attraction," he explained.

"By the end of the year, we will complete 61 kilometers from Milanovac-Kladovo, and then another ten kilometers, and then there will be 30 kilometers left, until June, to connect everything, so that we have a fantastic Danube highway," he announced.



"Ram Fortress is a phenomenal place, the Danube is the widest there, Ram Fortress was renovated, Golubacka was also renewed, it is difficult to find a prettier part of Serbia," Vucic added. The President of Serbia pointed out that 86 kilometers have been completed since the beginning of the year.



"We have to take care of the money as well. I remember what Marko Blagojevic told me, that it happens once in a century that you are offered a chance to do something, so we should take advantage of this opportunity," President of Serbia added. Vučić emphasized that 2.100 workers now work on the Moravian Corridor alone. "220 people work here today," he pointed out.

The representative of the supervisory body of Roads of Serbia, Vladimir Petrovic, told Tanjug that the works include removing the existing layers of asphalt, strengthening the existing road construction, improving the drainage system, making new vertical and horizontal signals, as well as changing the elastic guardrails.



"Currently, we work on removing the existing asphalt, and after the completion of the works, the section will be covered with a new 14 cm thick asphalt layer," said Petrovic. He stated that the works on the section from Donji Milanovac to Rudna glava, 21 km long, are nearing completion, and that they will be completed by the end of next week.



The reconstruction of the Donji Milanovac-Golubac road is financed by the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure and the Public Company "Roads of Serbia". The contractors are Srbijaautoput d.o.o. and PZP Požarevac d.o.o. The deadline for completion of works is April 19, 2022.



Along with the President, the works on this section of the Danube highway, which started on August 19, were visited by the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Tomislav Momirovic, the director of PC "Roads of Serbia" Zoran Drobnjak and the director of "Corridors of Serbia" Aleksandar Antic.

On the road from Dobra to Donji Milanovac, Vučic said that the Danube is beautiful, and the road is terrible, and that for decades nothing has been done except patching the holes.



The President pointed out the natural beauties that this part of Serbia abounds in, emphasizing that it can offer it to visitors. "We have a lot to offer to the people and I am convinced that with great work and great effort we will be able to do it," Vucic said in a video posted on the Instagram account of buducnostsrbijeav.



"Long live eastern Serbia, long live our Serbia," the president added.



