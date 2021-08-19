Business & Economy Vučić: "Factory opened after 40-45 years"; "We will increase pensions" VIDEO Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is visiting Prokuplje, Blace and Brus. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 11:15 Tweet Share Foto: B92

The President visited Barbatovac, where he spoke about the new plant of the company "Jumko".



He first thanked the citizens for welcoming him in large numbers.



As for the factory itself, Vucic said that 75 people, mostly women, will work in it. The factory will be ready in two months, and Vučić announced that he would visit it.

"It will raise this place and enable the survival of people in their ancestral hearths. A tender is underway for the construction of a sewerage network in Blace. We will also bring gas. We will also replace asbestos pipes to have clean water, and we will run a water treatment plant. We have been waiting for this for decades", Vucic said.



He added that Blace will have to connect with the Rasina district and that more local roads will be built, and pointed out that Blace will get the factory after 40-45 years.

Vučić told the gathered pensioners that pensions will be increased, but also that there will be more one-time benefits.



"I want pensioners to be able to live better, to feel that we care and take care of them," Vučić pointed out, adding that all this is possible thanks to a better economy and better results.



He stated that we must also invest in Zitoradja.

President also visited the Dairy "Lazar" in Blace, where he talked to the people present.



Dairy products were presented to him, and some of them, among other things, are exported to Switzerland.



"This looks wonderful, I am glad that we have high quality goods that we export. I am fascinated by the range of products," said Vučić.

As he pointed out, Serbia will help the dairy from Blace as much as it can in order to get the best possible results.



"Everyone comes to me with some ideas for improving work, and those are all ideas that I would be guilty of in the end, so we have to think smartly, rationally and well and find a healthy solution that will bring better results," said Vucic.

President also talked to the workers who currently work in the dairy, 75 of them, and some of them come from different parts of Serbia.

Vučić pointed out that at the end of September, and in early October, works should start on the highway Niš-Merdare, which is 77 kilometers long.



"These are difficult works because we will have 85 bridges on that highway, but also 35 tunnels. The entire 18 kilometers will be through tunnels, which clearly shows what hard work awaits our builders and construction workers", he explained.



That highway, he pointed out, will cost 255 million euros, and in that regard, he thanked the EU, which provided Serbia with 40 million euros.