Business & Economy Vučić: "Construction will start between March 1 and April 1, you have my word" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is visiting Užice, the municipality of Bajina Bašta and the tourist settlement of Mećavnik-Drvengrad. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 09:29

The president first arrived in Krcagovo, where he was greeted by more than three thousand people.



Vučić said that the decision was made to build a bypass road around Užice.



"That bypass road is not an ordinary road, but will be in the profile of the highway. It will most likely cost 25, and maybe 30 million euros. By the end of this year, we will complete the highway to Pakovrac, and by the middle of next year to Pozega", Vučić said and pointed out that the construction of this bypass road will begin by the end of October at the latest.



He points out that this bypass will guarantee the arrival of investors.



He added that the road to Pribojska Banja is also being built.



"What is very important, it was rumored that we do not have money for a kindergarten, but here I am telling you that there will be a new kindergarten at the Carina. Also, we will work on the road to Kadinjača, the tunnel under Kadinjača as well," said Vučić, noting that it is a large investment of 50 million euros.



He pointed out that it is important to further develop tourism in the entire Zlatibor district.



Vučić said that parts of the country must be connected to highways.



"That is of crucial importance for us. We need to see how we will do with Ponikve due to the small space. Can we endure to make Ponikve suitable for smaller planes and thus additionally encourage tourism," said Vucic, adding that the state has great plans.



Vučić thanked the citizens for their understanding in times when it was difficult and when the country's economy had to be strengthened.



"Today we have more money, pensioners will receive increased pensions, and additional money in September, November and December," said Vucic, adding that all this can be done primarily thanks to the people who understood that they should support the policy of seriousness and responsibility.

Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Tomislav Momirović and Minister of Youth and Sports Vanja Udovičić accompanied Vučić.



After addressing the gathered citizens, President visited the new Sports Hall Krčagovo. The President said that he expected great success and pointed out that this hall would mean something for the entire city.



"Money was not a problem, but disorganization. Basketball, handball and volleyball can be played here. Uzice is famous for its excellent tradition in those sports," said Vucic.

"I wish you a lot of success, we will invest in Užice sports. I want you to achieve great results with your work and effort. Enjoy the gym, sports, I wish you all the best," said Vučić.



He then talked to the gathered students and promised that he would get balls for the volleyball today.

President then made a tour of the Health Center of Uzice, where he commented on the investments in this health center with the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar.



"If we invest all 35 million euros, they would have everything as a real clinical center. All we have to do is give them that status and they would be the fifth clinical center in Serbia. Uzice really deserves better," said the president and wondered if it was possible that nothing at all has not been done since 1988.



The president also pointed out that last year, no less than three billion euros went to health care.



"Those are three budgets of Republika Srpska and three budgets of Montenegro, just to see how much we invest. Health is the most important thing," said Vučić, adding that mothers in this area must be helped and that it can be seen what can be done to encourage birth rates.



The president then spoke with hospital staff and announced a pay rise for health workers. During the visit to the municipality of Bajina Basta, Vučić will visit the household of Ljubo Blagojević, talk to the locals and after that he will visit the company Rolomatik d.o.o.

A visit to Bajina Bašta to the household of Ljubo Blagojevic

Foto: B92

Vučić continues his tour of the Zlatibor district with a visit to Bajina Bašta, and first he visits the household of Ljubo Blagojević in the village of Pepelj.



"The president of the municipality insisted on Kadinjača, is the tunnel under Kadinjača the most important to you?" the president asked, and the locals answered in the affirmative. "I have not seen anywhere that all people think the same, only here everyone thinks that we have to make the tunnel under Kadinjaca," Vucic commented, and the locals pointed out that it was their solution to many problems. The director of the Roads of Serbia, Zoran Drobnjak, said that the works on the construction of the tunnel could start in the spring 2022.



"We will see that we start building between March 1 and April 1, 2022, you have my word," Vucic added.

Foto: B92

In a conversation with the locals, the president learned that one of the problems is the transmission line.



The president immediately talked to an employee from EPS in order to strengthen the transmission line, and after a short telephone conversation, Vučić told the locals that the problem would be solved.

"You will have the Kadinjača tunnel open in two years and a few months," said Vučić, and the locals added that this is what they have been dreaming about for years.



President will end the visit with a tour of the tourist settlement Mećavnik-Drvengrad.