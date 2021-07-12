Business & Economy "This is a historic moment for Serbia" The entry into force of the free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a historic moment for Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 12, 2021 | 18:28 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/michal812

This was said today by the Minister of Innovation and Technological Development, Nenad Popović.



"This is a historic moment for Serbia. As a result of our excellent political relations, new perspectives have opened up for the development of our economic ties, which are of key importance for our country, economy and citizens," Popovic told the Russian Agency TASS.



The free trade agreement between Serbia and the EAEU entered into force today, thus opening a market of 180 million people for Serbia for about 99 percent of goods of domestic origin.



Serbia signed an agreement in Moscow on October 25, 2019, with EAEU members - Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.