Business & Economy Vučić about Rio Tinto: We are ready for the referendum VIDEO Addressing the nation today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke about Rio Tinto's business in Serbia Friday, June 4, 2021 | 14:39

The President of Serbia said that in 2014, he was forced to propose fiscal consolidation and adopt the most difficult measures. He added that they were doing something that no one liked.



"We had to reduce salaries and pensions, to pass a more flexible Labor Law, to go against the will of the people, so that today we can enjoy the fruits of such difficult reforms," Vucic said.



He reminded that salaries increased from 330 to 560 euros, and pensions from 190 to 250 euros.



"Serbia will continue to win in the economy, and I believe that it is good that the Fiscal Council announced today and supported the fiscal strategy of the Republic of Serbia, and you know how strict they are, we will see to it that we fully implement it."



"As the standard of living rises, it becomes a dominant topic that we have to prevent everything and be against everything if we could invoke the so-called 'green agenda'. We have a different period ahead of us than before and we will have to deal with renewable energy and the 'green agenda', to use it as an incentive for the growth of our economy, and not as an ideological reason, not only for quarrels but also for rejecting investors and destroying the most vital interests of our country," he said.



Vučić reminded that Rio Tinto arrived in Serbia in 2002 during the government of Zoran Djindjić. “Since then, we have 9 important decisions,” he said.



"The first decision was issued on 8 June 2004, the second on 17 January 2005, the third on 26 September 2005, the fourth on 15 January 2007, the fifth on 4 January 2008, the sixth on 28 August 2008, the seventh on 15 September 2009, the eighth - This is a very important solution - signed by the Ministry of Oliver Dulic - at that moment they issue the eighth and ninth decisions, issue permits for wells.



"In accordance with our laws, we are ready to hold a referendum on that issue, to see what the people want," Vucic said. As he said, those who live there would have the most rights to vote, so it would be fairest.



"Although it concerns the entire country in the financial sense," President of Serbia added, saying that the will of the people would be respected.



Vučić said that the authorities are ready to hold a referendum on the issue of the Jadarite mine to be built by the Rio Tinto company, in municipalities or entire districts, in order to see what the citizens want, and that the decision will be respected, but also pointed out that citizens should know what this project brings them.



If the will of the people, he says, is that they do not want to go forward and not use lithium, there is no problem - we will respect the will of the people. "The voice of the people is the voice of God for us," said Vučić and added that they would be told the truth beforehand, so that they can decide for themselves.



"Is there anything wrong with the documents with Rio Tinto? What has been signed in the previous 7 years? There are three more papers that have been signed in the meantime, Sasa Antic, Zorana and another one. Can it be annulled and what do I complain about - that they did not charge for something, but what I was supposed to do? You can't charge retroactively. And Serbia hasn't earned a single dinar so far. I'm not criticizing the project. I think it can bring prosperity to the whole of Western Serbia. I resent the fact that they didn't think of Serbia, but solely about themselves," he said.



According to him, we are talking about tens of billions of euros, thousands of highly qualified workers would work on the construction. "World demand for lithium will rise 58 times by 2050," he pointed out. "We do not consider that only mining is done, but refining will also be done, we could have mining and refining for 56 years and the annual income would be 600 million euros," President of Serbia stated. As he says, the third process is the production of cathodes, and the fourth is the production of batteries for electric vehicles. "We want that too," Vucic said.



"The EU is working on its program and they want to provide raw materials for their car giants and they will ask for talks with Serbia. They want the EU car industry to be involved. We will trade there now, of course if the people allow it," he said. The cathode and battery factory alone means revenue of 3.4 billion euros a year for 56 years.