Serbian Nordeus sold for an incredible sum: "I was very distrustful" VIDEO U.S. company "Take Twoo" bought the Serbian Nordeus for an incredible 378 million dollars. Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 14:30

Nordeus was founded only 11 years ago and has reached this value because it is one of the fastest growing European companies. How did Nordeus manage to achieve such success? What is the further perspective of the IT industry?



The founder of Startit, Vukasin Stojkov, reminded that Nordeus was presented to the Serbian public for the first time at the conference in 2011.



"When we considered being presented at the conference, I was very distrustful because I didn't expect games to be an overly important thing for a conference dealing with digital business. When I went to their office, I met some of the smartest and most confident people," he said for Television Prva.



Stojkov believes that there are a large number of very promising companies in Serbia and hopes that this is just the beginning of a wave that will be significantly more successful. He says that a more significant role of the state in encouraging that sector is needed.



"One of the most important incentives is education", Stojkov said.



Learn more in the enclosed video: