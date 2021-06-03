Business & Economy "This arrangement is very important to us" Minister of Finance, Siniša Mali, said that today the Government has a new arrangement with the IMF on the agenda, which is of an advisory nature. Source: B92 Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 09:37 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug, Rade Prelic

Minister Mali said that the arrangement is made for 30 months, and his goal is to continue with the structural reforms that were started with the previous arrangement.



"I mean, first of all, the reforms of public companies, the green agenda, everything that should contribute to enhancing our competitiveness," Mali told RTS.



He said that they want public companies to be even better, to be carriers of growth and development, together with the private sector.



“For us, that arrangement is very important,” Mali said. Mali stated that 898.000 citizens applied for help of 3.000 dinars for the vaccinated. Tonight, at midnight, on June 4, the registration starts through the call center, said Mali. Mali expects growth of 10 to 11 percent in the second quarter.



"We are handling growth rate through personal consumption, increase in salaries, pensions, investments," Mali concluded.