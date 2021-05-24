Business & Economy Vučić: People, we managed to achieve this VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the citizens of Serbia on Instagram and announced good news. Source: B92 Monday, May 24, 2021 | 15:45 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin, Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"I have good news for all citizens. The average salary in March was exactly 555 euros," Vucic said.



As he said, that’s what we’ve been waiting for.



"For a family of five, at least 500 euros of state aid"



"We knew that March was the reference month. According to preliminary data, 555 euros compared to 330 when I became Prime Minister is a huge progress for Serbia, and you are responsible for that. And above all, you are responsible because Serbia is no longer a country of losers but a country of winners that can compete in everything and beat those who have been ahead of us, not for decades, but for centuries", he said.



"We will be better off than all the countries of the European Union"



He added that we have to work, try and fight to raise salaries to more than 600 euros before the end of the year.



"I am convinced that together, united, we can do that. Congratulations, long live Serbia," the president concluded.