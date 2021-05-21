Business & Economy Vučić announced the construction of new roads President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is visiting Prijepolje and Priboj in the Zlatibor district. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, May 21, 2021 | 09:49 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

Vučić first meets with agricultural producers in Prijepolje, and then with the mayors of the municipalities of Prijepolje, Priboj, Nova Varoš and Sjenica, Office for Media Relations of the President announced. The opening of the Terme 36.6 hotel is planned in Priboj, followed by the AFT factory. You can follow the visit live on B92.net.

Just to reiterate, as previously announced, it is a factory of a German investor that will employ 400 workers, and which is located one kilometer from the mentioned hotel.



During the visit, Vučić talked to the locals, who mentioned to him that the construction of roads is one of the priority things in this part of the country.



"Valjevo is not on the highway, but the fast road that is being built has already brought two factories. That is why we want to make a fast road and connect it with the highway," the president said.



He also emphasized that it is necessary to work on the construction of the sewerage network.



"We will do the road to Mileseva, as well as the road to Ivanje and Kamena gora-Bare," Vucic announced and said that what he promised "must be done."



Besides, as he said, setting aside the sum of eight million for water supply is not a problem, but he also expressed fear that that amount may not be enough.