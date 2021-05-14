Business & Economy "Record number of workers" PHOTO Today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the Belgrade Waterfront construction site. Source: B92 Friday, May 14, 2021 | 13:00 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin, Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

“A record number of workers!” He wrote in a post on Instagram.



Today, as he added, 2.200 people work on the construction site of Belgrade Waterfront.



"I am proud that I was able to present this magnificent project to the President of Slovenia," the President pointed out in the announcement.



In addition, Vučić said today that Serbia has more than doubled trade with Slovenia in the last ten years.

The most expensive square meters

It should be reiterated that the most expensive apartment in a new building sold in the first quarter of the year cost 1.47 million euros and is located in Belgrade Waterfront, the Authoritative Report for the Real Estate Market published by the Republic Geodetic Authority (RGZ) recently showed.



Also, the first nine most expensive apartments in Serbia were in Belgrade Waterfront, with the most expensive square meter amounting to 9.677 euros.