Business & Economy The patent from Cacak to replace hundreds of workers Professor and his students at the Faculty of Technical Sciences patenting devices for the future. Source: B92 Friday, April 9, 2021 | 21:46

The knowledge students acquire in the field of mechatronics at the Faculty of Technical Sciences in Cacak is applicable in the industrial automation, but also in everyday life, and could replace hundreds of workers with incredible effect.

One of the latest devices patented is the machine for automatic sowing of flowers and vegetables in containers, which can plant even the most delicate flowers or cabbage seeds with an incredible level of precision.



All the work that was done by hand and took days is already a matter of past because the machine we patented plants flowers and other vegetable crops with incredible speed and precision in openings, inserting them with needles with a pneumatic system, using the free fall process. This machine needs only 25 minutes for thirty containers with minimal labor and savings in material, whereas a worker would spend a whole day on it, Mr. Srecko Curcic told RINA.



The technology for planting seeds in containers was simplified by experts from the Technical Faculty in Cacak by computer programming of the device, which depends on the vegetable crop planted to meet the needs of farmers.



"We use the program to channel the air under pressure towards certain functions, both for movement and for sucking and lowering the seeds to the appropriate place. The only thing left to do is just to put a certain supplement for the crop," said Srecko.



Although the production of similar devices already exist in some European countries, the Serbian patent has found it's way to domestic companies engaged in the production of gherkins and cabbage seed.



The idea for such a machine was born when we saw the local utility company "Gradsko Zelenilo" from Cacak, arranging communal areas, with their workers manually planting flowers in the containers, and we mentioned that we can improve the production and planting process. Everything we do at the faculty is applicable to our needs, so we adapted the machine to plant paprika seeds, gherkins, and cabbage, all those vegetable crops for the production process of which it is necessary to produce input planting material, bearing in mind that many farmers near West Morava are engaged in vegetable crops added the professor.



This scientific institution managed with its limited financial resources to activate the laboratory for the production and examination of patents, where students acquire knowledge of mechatronics in a practical way.



In addition to the automatic flower planting machine, they also designed numerous 3D printers to make three-dimensional objects, and also educated many engineers scattered around the world.



All students who attended the mechatronics at the Technical Faculty department found jobs in the profession all over. One of the examples was that the world automotive company BMW asked us to provide them with 50 engineers, and they would hire them with everything provided, but we have requested them to open their plant in Serbia so that our students would not have to leave the country, but that request remained unanswered," concluded Mr. Curcic.

Foto: RINA

Foto: RINA